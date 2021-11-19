Some state legislators from the area are looking to repurpose a formal correctional facility as an addiction treatment center.
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, and state Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, issued media releases this week, saying they had toured the former Summit Shock Incarceration facility in Schoharie County with state Sen. Pete Harckham, D-South Salem, chair of the Senate Committee on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, to find a suitable location for a new drug and alcohol treatment center in Schoharie County.
Town of Fulton Supervisor Philip Skowfoe, Schoharie County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Federice and Deb Czubak of the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports joined the legislators as they discussed plans to potentially convert the complex into a long-term addiction treatment center, according to a media release from Tague's office.
As the Schoharie County community "has had to bear the loss of several residents throughout the last several years to overdoses," the release said, Tague argued that rural areas "cannot be ignored or underserved as legislators work to bolster treatment and recovery efforts."
“Living with addiction can be an isolating experience, and for somebody living in a rural community, that isolation can become compounded and dangerous to their well-being,” Tague said. “Converting this space into a long-term treatment facility would help give health and hope to residents of Schoharie County and beyond who have been unable to obtain the support they need. Losing just a single one of our neighbors to an overdose is one too many, so putting this plan into action should be a top priority for us all.”
“Addiction knows no economic or geographic boundaries, and it certainly does not care about political affiliation,” Oberacker said in a release. “People are hurting and we need to find a solution before more lives are lost. Long-term treatment beds are desperately needed and Assemblyman Tague and I are dedicated to finding a solution that will help treat this public health crisis. I truly thank Sen. Harckham for traveling to Schoharie County and offering his assistance moving forward.
“Access to treatment, especially in rural areas, has always been a significant roadblock, and the hurdles are even steeper today," Oberacker added. "Transportation and technology shortcomings, lack of awareness and education, along with a shortage of long-term treatment facilities and providers are just a few of the concerns that a facility in Schoharie County could help address.”
