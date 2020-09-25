Health officials are warning those who attended an event in the Chenango County town of Pitcher that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Broome County Health Department’s contact tracing team has interviewed a confirmed positive COVID-19 case who reported having participated in the New York Off-Road Association Boondocks event, at 156 Pitcher Springs Road on the weekend of Sept. 19 and 20. .
All individuals who attended the NYOA Boondocks event that weekend should closely monitor themselves for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, health officials said in a media release Friday, Sept. 25. Anyone exhibiting symptoms should immediately begin self quarantine and contact their medical provider.
In other COVID-related news, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced SUNY-wide standards for violators of COVID-19 safety protocols.
Student violators will face immediate academic and housing suspension, as well as possible dismissal, and student organizations in non-compliance face a permanent campus ban, according to a media release.
Campuses are required to begin communicating to the student the new policy, which was drafted in consultation with campuses across the system. It will become effective on campuses no later than Oct. 1, and remain in place until further notice. For the full SUNY policy, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6bymfpo .
SUNY also announced an agreement to provide more free mandatory COVID testing for SUNY employees has been reached between the university and the New York State Public Employee Federation. The agreement follows similar arrangements announced with United University Professions faculty and professional members, and Civil Service Employees Association employees.
Maltras was also at SUNY Cobleskill on Friday to meet with college President Marion Terenzio to discuss COVID pooled surveillance and wastewater testing.
After the meeting, Maltras announced that SUNY colleges and universities have eclipsed 100,000 total campus-administered COVID-19 tests for the fall semester. SUNY’s overall positivity rate stands at 0.75%. Over the past week, just 0.4% of tests have come back positive, according to a release from the university.
Earlier this week, according to the release, Cobleskill uncovered elevated levels of COVID-19 through wastewater testing. The college quickly tested more than 600 students and approximately 80 faculty members who may have been exposed to the virus. Cobleskill has just one positive case.
At other campuses, Hartwick College reported one new case Friday, bringing its semester total to 18, with two active cases on campus. SUNY Delhi has reported nine cases. SUNY Oneonta, which had to stop on-campus learning two weeks into the semester because of an outbreak, reported a total of 684 cases to date, with no new cases reported. No students are in quarantine or isolation on campus.
Chenango County reported no new cases Friday. There are two active cases and have 248 since the start of the pandemic. There are 82 people in quarantine. Delaware County, on Friday, reported a total of 110 cases, with three active cases in the county; Otsego's last report on Wednesday showed 867 cases to date, and Schoharie County on Sept. 16 reported 86 total cases.
The four-county area has seen 22 COVID-related deaths since March, with seven each in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties, and one in Schoharie.
