Opportunities for Otsego has announced the hiring of Nicole Cashman as Head Start director.
According to a media release, Cashman comes to the agency with nearly 20 years’ experience in the non-profit sector and "a solid background in program operations, strategic planning, and financial management."
CEO Dan Maskin said in the release, “Head Start is OFO’s most complex program and Nicole has demonstrated the skill and experience to lead the program in Otsego County.”
Cashman manages a $4 million budget, leads a program team of 85 employees and oversees the operation of nine Head Start centers and home visiting services to more than 300 families in Otsego County. She assumed the position on Feb. 1.
