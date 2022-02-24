Opportunities for Otsego has announced the appointment of a new president to its Board of Directors and added two new members.
According to an OFO media release, the new slate of officers includes President Lisa Samols, Vice President Melinda Murdock, Secretary Dr. Benjamin Friedell and Treasurer David Merzig.
According to the release, Samols has been a member of the OFO board for four years, since she and her family moved to Oneonta. She is executive development editor for high school STEM titles at Bedford, Freeman and Worth Publishers.
As per federal legislation, the OFO Board of Directors has a tripartite structure, in which one-third of members represent elected public officials, one-third represent the private sector and one-third represent the low-income population. New members Diandra Sangetti-Daniels and Laura Carpenter represent the low-income population.
To learn more about Opportunities for Otsego, visit www.ofoinc.org
