William Rivera, director of crisis intervention services at Opportunities for Otsego, has been appointed to serve a three year term on the New York State Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team.
According to an OFO media release, the purpose of the Fatality Review Team, overseen by the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, is "to analyze cases of domestic violence deaths and near-deaths to identify 'red flags,' gaps in responses, and offer recommendations for systematic improvements that enhance safety for victims and accountability for offenders." The team is composed of representatives across the state including law enforcement, legal services, victim service providers and health care providers, among others, the release said.
“I am incredibly honored to be selected to join the New York State Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team," Rivera said in the release. "Along with my fellow team members, my hope is to learn from these difficult cases and identify ways to prevent fellow New Yorkers from ever facing similar tragedies in the future.”
Dan Maskin, chief executive officer at OFO, said, “Representing the needs and concerns of victims of sexual assault and domestic violence at the state level is critically important to the work that we do at home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.