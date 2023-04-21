SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College have announced the return of OH-Fest, billed as “a collaborative event designed to foster and celebrate unity among the two schools and the Oneonta community.”
According to a SUNY Oneonta media release, students, campus community members and local residents are invited to a street fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, on Main Street in Oneonta, where there will be carnival games and inflatable activities, food vendors and free, family-friendly fun.
That night, the 2023 OH-Fest concert will be held on campus at SUNY Oneonta in the Human Ecology Building parking lot, featuring rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer T-Pain as the headliner. The concert is open to SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College students, employees and alumni. The opener, student band Rib and the Bones, was chosen after a student vote at the annual OH-Factor competition, in which 16 acts performed, according to the release.
OH-Fest is organized by students in the SUNY Oneonta Activities Council and Hartwick College Campus Activities Board. The logo for this year’s OH-Fest was chosen from 15 student-designed submissions.
“We’re overjoyed to partner with Hartwick’s Campus Activities Board to bring back OH-Fest,” said Abigail Vesperman, special events chair for SUNY Oneonta’s Activities Council. “It’s an amazing, student-centered process, giving us important skills in event planning and more. To see it coming to fruition after so much hard work is rewarding, and we’re very proud.”
SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick students and employees may purchase one ticket for themselves and one guest ticket at oneonta.universitytickets.com. Alumni can email huinfo@oneonta.edu with their class year to request access to purchase a ticket.
