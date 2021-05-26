An Ohio man wanted on charges related to sex crimes with a minor was arrested Tuesday, May 25, in Oneonta, according to New York State Police.
Kyle J. Vansteensburg, 29, of Cleveland, was wanted by the Cuyohoga County Sheriff’s Office for attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was one of 27 men ages 21 to 61 arrested in an undercover sting operation led in August by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, known as Operation Moving Target.
A tip led troopers to believe that Vansteensburg may be in the Oneonta area, according to a media release. On Tuesday, he was found to be the passenger in a vehicle stopped for vehicle and traffic violations on state Route 23 in the town of Oneonta.
Vansteensburg was arrested and processed at the Oneonta barracks. He was arraigned in Oneonta Town Court and sent to the Otsego County Jail without bail to await extradition to Ohio.
Vansteensburg and the others arrested in the sting were accused of engaging in sexually explicit conversations initiated through various social media sites with undercover officers posing as children, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. The defendants expressed an interest in engaging in sexual activity with those they believed to be children, and some sent photos of their genitals during these online conversations.
The individuals were arrested when they arrived at a pre-arranged location — a vacant house in Cuyahoga County — with the intent to engage in sexual activities with those they believed to be children, according to prosecutors. Several defendants were in possession of firearms, condoms, personal lubricant, sex toys and drugs.
“As we have seen the number of cybertips dramatically increase this year, it is clear that online predators remain a serious threat to our children,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in an August statement following the initial arrests. “Hopefully the success of yet another operation serves as a stern warning to offenders that you will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be prosecuted.”
