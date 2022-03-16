OHS class, club team up to provide relief for Ukraine

Oneonta High School students are cultivating compassion amid war in Ukraine.
Students in special education teacher Megan Fulkerson’s basic life skills class and members of the OHS History Club have dovetailed efforts to raise funds for Ukrainian relief.
Fulkerson, whose self-contained class includes students aged 14 through 21, said students spent weeks conceptualizing how to help.
“My kids watch CNN 10, which is like a 10-minute news program for school-age kids,” she said. “Back in October, they started talking about Ukraine, and they’ve talked about it more over the past few months, so my students were really engaged. When Russia invaded Ukraine, my students came up with the idea that they’d like to raise money. I supported them and they spent their free time, their lunch period, coming up with ideas. We narrowed it down … to something that would be meaningful about Ukraine and reach the most people in our district.”
Students, Fulkerson said, crafted pins, magnets and laminated bag tags using imagery purchased from a Ukrainian artist. They also packaged seeds, she said, with the message, “Sunflowers for solidarity, planting for Ukraine.” The pins, magnets and bag tags are selling for $5 each and the seeds for $3, she said.
Fulkerson said, for her students, focusing on the philanthropic opportunity within the humanitarian crisis was important.
“I do have a range; I have some kids (cognitively) below kindergarten and … some students that are higher, but I think they are able, all of my students, to see the devastation of what happened when Russia invaded and relate with the children and the people and their plight,” she said. “When we’re talking about it, I really try to frame it from the perspective of, ‘Who are the helpers?’ It’s really devastating stuff and not all my students can handle, emotionally, the tragedy … so we keep looking for the helpers. We talk about donating and raising money … and the people in Poland leaving baby strollers and they wanted to be helpers for these people.”
Fulkerson said students “picked the charity based on how much the charity donated, and really did their research.”
“They spent a whole academic assignment adding up the cost of materials and how much we’d sell them for and, if they sold everything, they’d earn $700, so that was kind of their goal,” she said, noting that funds will benefit the Ukrainian Red Cross.
Efforts were combined with the history club’s parallel plans, Fulkerson said, after she sent an all-district email.
“The history club was selling these stickers and we met together and talked about it, so the club is selling our bag tags with their stickers and we’re selling their stickers with our stuff,” she said. Both groups’ items were available beginning earlier this week.
Nicholas Whelly, OHS social studies teacher and history club co-adviser, said work within his group of about 30 members was student-driven.
“A couple of the members were doing lessons on Ukraine in social studies classes and they wanted to further the discussion and create engagement among their peers,” he said. “Eli (House) came to me and said … ‘Do you think there’s anything we could do to fundraise?’ so he got the ball rolling and then came to me with ideas.”
House, a 15-year-old sophomore, said coverage of the conflict struck a chord.
“I was watching the news with my parents and just seeing what was going on there, I felt like I had to do something to help the children there,” he said. “There’s kids my age and younger than me being forced out of their homes and … I felt like, because we’re all kids at the high school and these are kids our age having to go through stuff we hopefully will never have to go through, kids would relate most to other children in Ukraine and probably be able to raise the most and help the most that we can.
“There are other humanitarian crises, but those aren’t being covered as much, which is also an issue,” House continued. “But this is what we’re seeing in the news every day, so it’s right in front, so I felt like this is one I have to help with.”
House said funds raised through sticker sales will benefit UNICEF. Plans to raise funds, he said, began “a few weeks ago,” with him and his mother finding licensed designs to reproduce using the latter’s Cricut machine. Stickers, sold for $2 apiece or three for $5, depict a blue-and-yellow heart, sunflower or circle with a dove and the message “Peace for Ukraine.”
Though House said sticker sales were expected to close this week, “over a couple hundred (dollars)” had been raised by late Wednesday.
Fulkerson said her students will keep their portion of the fundraiser ongoing.
“This war and the suffering aren’t ending any time soon,” she said. “So, as long as people are willing to donate or interested in having something to show their support for Ukraine, we’re willing to fundraise for that.”
House, Whelly and Fulkerson said the response from students and staff has been affirming.
“It’s a lot of, ‘thank you for what you’re doing,’ ‘your students have such big hearts,’ ‘your students are pretty special for wanting to help with this,’” Fulkerson said.
“We started with 100 stickers or so, and kids have been buying them pretty well,” Whelly said.
“It’s been going well,” House echoed. “A lot of the kids that I’ve been selling to have really liked the stickers and they believe in the cause and helping everyone.”
