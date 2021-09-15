OHS grad appointed to Hochul administration

An Oneonta High School graduate was recently appointed as the senior adviser and director of strategic planning and scheduling for New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Devan Cayea has been on the job one week and said he is impressed with the governor and the people she is surrounding herself with.
“I think this administration has great potential,” he said.
He said the governor is tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, she has tasked Lt. Gov. Brian A. Benjamin with combating the housing crisis and is meeting with people all over the state to discuss the state's economic recovery.
Cayea's job as senior adviser and director of strategic planning and scheduling is to oversee Hochul's day-to-day schedule and to come up with a one- to three-month strategic plan for the governor, he said. His job also entails scheduling speaking engagements at economic development meetings or other organizations and one-on-one meetings with mayors to, “ensure the governor has access to everyone,” he said.
He said he applied for the job for several reasons, including being able to move back to New York. His office is in Manhattan, but he travels to Albany for work and hopes to visit Oneonta soon, he said. He also wants to bring Hochul back to Oneonta, he said.
Cayea is a native of Brockport and moved to Oneonta with his family while he was still in elementary school. He attended Valleyview Elementary School before attending the Oneonta Middle and High schools, he said. He attended American University in Washington, D.C., and majored in international relations and French, he said.
After graduating, he worked for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for five years, for Sen. Amy Klobuchar during her presidential campaign and worked on the transition team for Sen. Alex Padilla of California, who was appointed to replace Vice President Kamala Harris, he said.
He said he became interested in politics in 2008 when Hillary Clinton ran for president.
“I started the high school Democrat club at Oneonta High School,” he said. “At the time I also served as vice president of student council.”
He said that year was exciting because there was a national election and an Oneonta mayoral election too. He also credited his participation in government class teacher Will Clemons for sparking his interest in politics.
“He led the way for my interest in politics and my mission for public service,” Cayea said. “My call to public service started at Oneonta High School and grew on Capitol Hill.”
Politicians have the opportunity to help people at the state and federal level by granting access to funding opportunities for projects, he said.
He said he became interested when Clinton ran for president because she was from the state and a woman running for the position, and he wanted to work for Hochul because, “she is the first female governor and a governor from upstate. It's so important and it's such an honor to work for her.”
He said Hochul brings a unique perspective to the office because she is from Buffalo, was a congresswoman and was lieutenant governor.
“She represents the next generation of leadership,” Cayea said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
