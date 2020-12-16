OHS grad becomes local voice for racial reconciliation

A little more than three years past his college days, Oneonta's Bryce Wooden has become such a go-to candidate for committees and boards throughout Otsego County that he said he worries he might need to say no one day.
Wooden, 26, a 2012 Oneonta High School graduate, and an Equal Opportunity Program councilor/recruiter at SUNY Oneonta, has been saying yes a lot this year. He is a member of the police-community review boards for the city of Oneonta and for Otsego County. And recently, he joined a search committee at the college to hire new campus police officers.
"I said, 'oh, I don't know if I have the time right now,'" Wooden told The Daily Star in an interview Tuesday, Dec. 15, "'but, then again, it would be my first search committee.'"
Those opportunities came to Wooden after a more personal yes he answered this spring. In June, not long after the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Wooden was asked by a family friend, Jennifer Dibble, if he wanted to speak at a Black Lives Matter rally.
"Jennifer Dibble is a longtime family friend, her mom worked with my mom at Cooperstown (Central School) for years. We grew up knowing each other," he said. "I think she saw something I posted on Facebook and she reached out to me and said 'I would love for you to speak about any interactions you have had.' I was nervous, but I said, 'sure, I would love to help our community heal.'"
Wooden then had two conversations, asking his parents, Kim Wooden and D.J. Wooden, if he could share their story.
"It was one of those things for me, because I was so little, I remember more of the after-effects," Wooden said. "My mom and dad were being weird. They were quiet, but something was going on and it was very awkward, but I did not really understand what it was. This gave me an opportunity to ask them, 'what really happened that night?'"
Wooden told the crowd in Cooperstown about how his parents' house got mistaken for a drug house and raided by state police in 2000. The Woodens are a mixed race family — Kim is white and D.J. is Black — and their son said their story sounded more poignant when he learned about Breonna Taylor, a Louisville medical worker who died in March when police mistakenly executed a no-knock warrant on her apartment.
The police knocked on the Woodens' door, and his parents' work IDs convinced the police they were in the wrong place, but the similarities to Taylor's case made Wooden think, he said.
"I just found it very fascinating," he said. "It was two sides of the same story, but only one had a happy ending.
"I told my parents, 'I know a lot of people in the community know you and respect you,'" he continued. "'I want them to know about some of the things you went through, especially at the beginning. Maybe it will help somebody.'"
Wooden's story had an effect on two politicians of opposing parties. Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, a Democrat, and Otsego County Board Chair Dave Bliss, a Republican, both have ties to Cooperstown Central School, and both have known Wooden since he was a child.
Herzig began the city's review board before Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated the same in executive order 203, the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, and he called Wooden to ask him to be a member. Bliss said he had the same idea and since Wooden was already on the city's board, it made sense to have at least one common member.
With an April 1, state deadline, the twin committees are about halfway through their work. Wooden said it has been a learning experience, including a lot of police jargon, and he has enjoyed meeting two new groups of people and hearing their stories and perspectives.
He said he thinks the Otsego County community will benefit from the work the two groups are doing.
"I think a lot of it has been through conversations," he said. "These are two groups of people that want to help. They do want to improve and grow their organizations. They do want to help their communities. I know I am learning a lot and maybe some of the other members are learning some new things, too."
An education major at SUNY Brockport, where he also played football, Wooden got his teaching certificate and was doing substitute teaching in Cooperstown when he learned about emerging leadership programs at colleges. In addition to all his other efforts, Wooden is also working on a master's degree in higher education from Stony Brook.
"It was kind of crazy how things happen," he said. "I never planned to be a counselor. It just fell to me and I love it. I like helping people."
Saying yes, it turns out has been rewarding, he said. However, the biggest "yes" this year was not one he gave but one he got — from fiancée Abby. Their wedding is planned for August, Wooden said.
