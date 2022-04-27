OHS graduate becomes U.S. House inspector general

A former Oneonta High School class president has gone on to a staff leadership position in Congress.
Joe Picolla, a 1982 graduate from Oneonta, was appointed to be the next inspector general of the United States House of Representatives on Monday, April 25, according to a media release from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s press office.
“Joe Picolla will be a champion of integrity, transparency and accountability,” Pelosi said. “The Inspector General is a crucial defender of the People’s House: rooting out waste, fraud and abuse so that the Congress can meet the needs of the American people.”
Picolla worked in the commercial banking industry for 20 years doing risk management and information technology before moving to Washington, D.C., to work for the federal mortgage lender Freddie Mac. From there he started at the Office of Inspector General in 2008 and worked his way up to become Deputy Inspector General in 2018.
The Inspector General is a non-partisan position and Picolla is “deeply experienced and widely respected on both sides of the aisle,” the media release said. “Joe has the skills, expertise and character to help the Congress continue to function efficiently and effectively.”
The Office of the Inspector General serves as an in-house auditor that looks for ways to improve accountability and performance of House operations, according to the department’s webpage, “serving as a constructive critic, helpful advisor, and positive change agent.” Picolla’s responsibilities will include assessing operations of House financial, administrative, and technological operations through audits, investigations and as an advisor.
Picolla had a high level of integrity, even as a teenager, and carried this through his career, his father, Dick Picolla, said during a phone call Tuesday.
“If you go back to his high school years, you can see that he was a leader right from that point,” he said. He was three-sport student athlete and was also salutatorian of his class, the kind of kid who would come home late from an evening basketball game and still diligently do his homework. However, “he is not a person who blows his own horn,” which moved his father to help do so, he said. Joe Picolla declined a request for an interview.
Dick Picolla is a retired Oneonta educator who served as principal of both Center Street and Riverside elementary schools. He said he remembers many students from the Oneonta schools who went on to do great things; he attributed that to the district’s flexible and diverse programs that “gave opportunities to test and develop their intellect, but also their personalities,” by providing a well-rounded education integrating academics, sports, music and other extracurricular activities.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.