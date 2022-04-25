OHS replaces sign, miffs neighbors

The Oneonta High School sign on East Street came down Monday morning, brick by brick, to make room for its bigger and brighter replacement.
Bill Christiance, a 1977 graduate of the high school, and Nate Williams, a carpenter/operator for Eastman Associates whose child attends Oneonta schools, spent the morning demolishing the old sign and excavating a six-foot-deep hole to install footings and piers. They plan to pour concrete on April 26, and the base should be completed the first week of May, Christiance said.
The new four by eight foot double-sided, programmable LED digital signboard will take another two to three weeks for full installation. The old masonry sign was organized by the 1995 OHS student council. The new one is an effort of the 2022 senior class and the OHS alumni association.
David Ranieri, a 1978 graduate and a retired soccer coach at SUNY Oneonta, watched as Williams excavated the hole and dumped dirt into a truck. It was Ranieri who had the initial idea last fall to replace the entry sign, and he’s been an enthusiastic organizer and fundraiser since then.
“I live right up the road, and I was sick and tired of going up and down this road and you can't read that sign, especially at night.” Ranieri said. Visitors would drive right past the high school entrance.
For Ranieri, the sign is a symbol of the community’s tight-knit connections. For the students, it’s a gift to leave behind as they move on in their lives.
But not everyone is excited about the sign. Twenty-two neighbors who live along East Street signed a petition opposing the sign, and delivered it to school superintendent Tom Brindley in March.
“It's horrible. I hate it. It's disgusting. It's rude. It's obnoxious. It's insulting. It's demeaning,” Denise Michelson said. She and other neighbors objected to the sign at a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting in November and to school board members.
“And they just ignored us. Just totally ignored us,” Michelson said during a phone call Monday evening. As she spoke, she cooked dinner and watched the lacrosse game at the high school, directly outside her kitchen window, she said. She doesn’t object to noises and lights from athletic events, but feels differently about the sign because it feels unnecessary.
Neighbors complained that the lights will flash into people’s homes, will distract drivers near a busy East Street crosswalk used by students, and are unattractive. The neighbors did not feel their objections were taken seriously, and that the decisions were made before they ever had a chance to speak out.
However, the minutes of the Zoning Board meeting in November show that the board approved an area variance for the sign with several conditions to address neighborhood concerns attached. The sign is only to be used for school purposes, will be dimmed at 6:30 p.m. and turned off at 10 p.m. “unless there is a school function in progress.”
Pamela Tausta lives 450 feet from the sign. She is concerned that the light from messages changing every seven seconds will shine in her windows. “My husband has dementia. That light will flash into his bedroom. He goes to bed at nine,” she said. Since most traffic comes from downhill, she sees no reason that the uphill side needs to be constantly scrolling or lit at all.
Ranieri said he was impressed with the generosity and enthusiasm of the Oneonta community: “It's amazing the amount of people that want to help at all levels — not only just money, but getting donated materials,” Ranieri said. “You know any equipment that I needed, people wanted to help.” He listed a half dozen local businesses that gave substantial assistance such as architectural plans, sign design, concrete and cultured stone for the base.
Last fall, the 2022 senior class made the sign their class project. Ranieri and senior class leaders organized a fundraiser during an OHS alumni golf tournament in October. “We raised $25,000 in four hours,” Ranieri said.
Senior class president Carter Mackey and vice president Seamus Catella walked down the high school drive during their lunchtime Monday to check on progress. “90% of the senior class gave money,” Catella said. The alumni association exceeded its $50,000 fundraising goal. Two dozen families gave $1,000 or more, and another 27 families or businesses gave smaller donations, according to Ranieri.
Catella said he was excited about the sign because it’ll be “cool to have the rest of the community see our events. Now as we are coming out of COVID it will be nice to have the community more involved in the school.” The two students stood with Ranieri looking at the hole and talking about future plans.
Later this week, the senior class will bury a time capsule beside the sign before the foundation hole gets filled in. They have a water-tight 20-inch stainless steel cylinder that they plan to fill with mementos and historical documents, Mackey said. Items will include past and present class rosters, a letter to the future, goofy photos of classmates and a custom COVID mask with the school’s yellow jacket mascot on it.
The first message he wants to put up, Catella said before heading back to school, is a “thank you to all the donors for helping financially, or helping build it.” Michelson and other neighbors would prefer to be thanked with a blank screen. “I’m panicked over having to see this idiotic flashing thing every time I go up and down the street or step ten feet from my house,” she said.
Michelson thinks $46,000 is a “total waste of money” that would be better spent on educational purposes. She had another conversation with Brindley on Monday and said her complaints were dismissed.
“Superintendent Brindley is beholden to the alumni association and we don't know why,” she said. “I have admired, appreciated, respected Mr. Brindley for the 15 years that I've lived here. It's over. I'm done.”
