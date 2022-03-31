Area parents and community members are invited to Oneonta High School on Tuesday, April 5, to learn more about cyberbullying and how to help their children as they navigate social media.
Coleen Moore, director of curriculum and instruction at Oneonta Central School said the district decided to have the program to be "proactive" about tackling not only bullying, but cyberbullying as well.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. Parents will be able to visit with representatives from the Violence Intervention Program, System of Care, MCAT, Otsego County Mental Health/SPOA, Helios Care, American Federation of Suicide Prevention, Mental Health Association of New York and Greater Central NY Chapter AFSP. The organizations will provide information on community resources available to students, families and the greater Oneonta community.
The public will then attend an hour-long program in the auditorium presented by John Halligan, whose son, Ryan, was bullied at school and online, before he committed suicide in 2003. During the program, parents will learn how they can limit access to and protect their children from social media. She said one of the things the program stresses is that no one under 13 should have a social media presence. The program will also teach parents strategies to take preventive actions with their own children.
After the presentation, parents can visit with the local organizations' representatives until 8 p.m.
"We're trying to give kids the tools they need to face the challenges out there," she said.
She said during the day Tuesday, students in grades six through 12 will attend assemblies given by Halligan. She said students will hear Ryan's story and will learn how they can help their fellow classmates and how they can ask for help. Students will also learn how to approach a friend who is struggling and how to advocate for someone who is in trouble, Moore said.
For more information about the program, visit ryanpatrickhalligan.org
People can also call Moore at 607-433-8200 ext1331 or email cmoore@oneontacsd.org.
