Editor's note: Each Saturday, we run "On the Bright Side," a good news story from our region. Here are some of our favorites from 2021:
The past year had many bright spots including a national NAACP Image Award finalist, veterans receiving long-awaited high school diplomas, a new official state sport, Rockefeller tree lumber coming home and a dog that won a national championship.
Vets get overdue diplomas
Five Deposit-area veterans, John R. Blaho, Homer R. Linkroum, Donald L. Wandell Jr., Dale A. Williams and Gary S. Hunter, were awarded their high school diplomas in June, more than half a century after they were supposed to graduate.
The five were awarded official diplomas through Operation Recognition, a state program that offers the milestone to New York veterans who left school without graduating. Linkroum, a World War II veteran, was awarded his diploma posthumously and Blaho, also a WWII veteran, did not attend the ceremony at the school because of health concerns.
Deposit Central School District Superintendent Denise Cook said she found out about the program while surfing the state education department's website. Two of the recipients, Williams and Hunter, are Cook's uncles. The other recipient, Wandell, is Deposit High School Principal Karen Armbrust's father.
Top Dog
The area was home to the 2021 Farm Dog of the Year as chosen by the American Farm Bureau in January. Sonja Galley, who comanages the Silver Spoon Dairy in Garrattsville with her parents, nominated Bindi, a 5-year-old Australian shepherd, for all of the help she provides on the farm.
Though earning Farm Dog of the Year acknowledges Bindi as “a vital part of the family and the family’s work,” Galley said, it was a specific act that prompted her nomination.
“This past spring, I had a group of animals that I needed to sort one out of in a pen,” Galley said. “I didn’t purposely take (Bindi) with me, but I knew she was around, because she’s always close by. I walked in the pen and one of cows came after me and knocked me to the ground … and wouldn’t let me get up, so I called for Bindi to come move the animals away from me and she did. She saved me from getting hurt, and that’s why I nominated her. She did exactly what she needed to do.”
Professor nominated for top honor
Gretchen Sorin, director of SUNY Oneonta’s Cooperstown Graduate Program in Museum Studies, was notified in March she was one of five finalists for a 2021 NAACP Image Award for her non-fiction book, “Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights.” The other books nominated in her category were: “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama; “A Black Women’s History of the United States” by Daina Berry; “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” by Michael Eric Dyson and “We’re Better Than This” by Elijah Cummings. Obama won the award.
The book is about a network of businesses in the U.S. that served Black motorists in the mid-20th-century, a time when segregation limited their access to trains, buses and other forms of public transportation. Sorin said much of her work was inspired by the 1936 publication of the “Negro Motorist Green-Book,” which listed alphabetically by state the businesses that would accommodate and welcome Black vacationers. Most of the featured establishments were east of the Mississippi River, Sorin said, but a considerable number dotted the West Coast as well.
Cooperstown kids' idea becomes law
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation July 30, making baseball the official state sport. The legislation was years in the making as sophomores from Cooperstown High School first proposed the legislation when they were in Anne Reis' fourth grade class.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, sponsored the bill in the Senate. The bill was originally introduced by Oberacker’s predecessor, former Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, in 2017.
“While studying New York state government and state symbols, the students realized that we lack a state sport. They immediately decided that baseball would be the perfect fit to fill the void,” Reis said in a June 2021 interview.
Part of famous tree comes home
Part of the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree returned to Oneonta in December and will be used as part of a Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity Otsego County Board of Directors Chair Bruce Dowie said said he picked up 28 boards in Poughkeepsie. He took the 2x6 boards to Wightman Lumber in Portlandville to see what they suggested the wood could be used for and they suggested window sills or wainscoting. Each board is stamped with an image of the Rockefeller Center building, the words Christmas Tree and 2020.
The 2020 tree was donated by Susan and Allan “Daddy Al” Dick, proprietors of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta’s West End, and their daughter, Paula. The tree originally stood along state Route 23, about “a mile away as the crow flies,” Dowie said. Habitat for Humanity’s buildings are being built on McFarland Road in Oneonta.
