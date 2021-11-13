On the Bright Side: Andes school staff continues tradition of kindness

Faculty and staff at Andes Central School have been participating in random acts of kindness for more than 20 years thanks to a teacher who started a kindness journal.
Elementary school teacher Jennifer Finkle said she was watching an episode of the Oprah Winfrey show that focused on kindness after school in 1999. In the episode, Winfrey said people who give the act of kindness benefit as much as the people who receive the acts of kindness, Finkle said.
Finkle said she thought it would be nice to start a kindness journal at the school, so she did. The journal writer would “write something nice about a co-worker and maybe include a small gift and secretly put it on the person’s desk,” Finkle said.
She wrote her first entry Feb. 11, 1999 and put it on the recipient’s desk. In the journal, she quoted Winfrey and asked the recipient to record a random act of kindness that they saw someone do and pass the journal onto that person. The school staff has been circulating the journal ever since.
Finkle said the journal has been given to teachers, cafeteria workers, custodians, bus drivers, the school nurse, secretaries and the administration. She said it wasn’t a requirement to give a small gift, but most people have received gifts ranging from baked goods, coffee, tea and gift certificates to local businesses.
Finkle, who is this year’s combined kindergarten and first grade teacher and is in charge of the afterschool and summer CROP program, said two journals have been filled, everyone in the district has received it at least once and “I’m quite amazed it’s still continuing on.”
She said a couple of the people mentioned in the journal are no longer alive and others have retired. One person who has retired is former superintendent John Bernhardt, who suggested to Finkle she should publish the journal entries in a book, she said. She contacted Bright Hill Press in Treadwell about publishing the journals. For the suggestion, the book is dedicated to Bernhardt, she said.
Every entry from 1999 through December 2020 is in the book, Finkle said. According to the Bright Hill Press website, 500 copies of the book, “Andes Central School Faculty and Kindness Journal,” were printed.
People at ACS have received a copy of the book and Bright Hill is selling extra copies for $20. Proceeds will benefit “future kindness initiatives to be determined,” Finkle said.
The partner program at Bright Hill, “Kindness is Contagious Project,” mailed a copy of the book, a blank journal and a letter explaining the program to the 69 school districts in Delaware and Otsego counties.
Finkle said she hopes other districts will start a similar program in their schools. She said the journal has reinforced the feeling that ACS “is a great place to go to school and go to work.”
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
