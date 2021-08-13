Dogs and cats housed at the Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans shelter on Winney Hill Road will soon move to a new facility on Pony Farm Road.
“We’re very excited,” shelter director Tara Butler said. “We are just waiting for the closing. We had been keeping our eyes open for a new property. We were thinking we either had to buy the one we’re in or buy a different property.”
Because it is an animal shelter, it has to adhere to certain zoning requirements, Butler said, which made it difficult to find the right building. She said the group went before the Oneonta Town Zoning Board and got the building at 160 Pony Farm Road approved for use as a shelter.
“It’s such a perfect place,” Butler said. “We will still be within Oneonta and that was a priority for us. I’m so happy to find this place.”
She said the facility has an open floor plan that will make it easier to renovate than the shelter’s location at 697 Winney Hill Road, which she said is also “tough in the winter.”
She said the building, which is in the Oneonta Business Park, was built in 2013, has radiant heated floors and is suitable for the installation of walls and electrical and plumbing hookups. She said kennels will be built, as will cat condos, “which help keep them healthier and frees up space,” for a dog viewing room that will allow dogs to be adopted faster.
“This building will be a lot nicer for our patrons and animals alike,” she said.
“Financially it makes since to move and renovate than stay here and renovate,” she said. “We can make it nice and how we want it to look.”
She said the group is fundraising for the move and any donations are welcome. There are different contribution levels and people who donate a certain amount can “leave their mark on the shelter,” she said.
In addition to the building, there is an apple orchard on site that is fenced in and land for dog walking, she said.
In addition to housing animals for adoption, the shelter has a pet food pantry, boards animals displaced by domestic violence situations or the hospitalization of the pet’s owner, for free, and hopes to offer low-cost spay and neuter services again.
“Prior to COVID, we would take 25 to 50 cats per month to Hudson to be spayed or neutered,” Butler said. “Since COVID began, vets have been very busy.”
She said there is a six-week wait at the Hudson clinic she used, so she has reached out to 40 area veterinarians to try to get them to come to the shelter, which has a surgical suite, to offer the service, but they are too busy.
“There is a never-ending need for spay and neuter in this area,” she said.
Butler said she was fostering eight kittens from three different litters at home and the shelter has, “plenty of kittens in need of a home, and their moms too.”
She said the shelter has six dogs and about 60 cats up for adoption. Because of the resurgence of COVID-19, adoption appointments must be made before visiting the shelter on Winney Hill Road. For more information, call 607-441-3227.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
