Despite the cancellation of this year’s General Clinton Canoe Regatta amid the coronavirus pandemic, the accompanying art exhibition and auction, Regatta Row, will still be held.
Instead of canceling the event, organizers decided to postpone it until later in the summer, giving the artists more time to complete their work, according to event chair Rachel Hares.
Now in its sixth year, the exhibition brings together artists from all across the region to design and decorate Adirondack “canoe paddle” chairs in keeping with the regatta theme. Paints were donated by New Berlin-based Golden Artist Colors, and each participant received a stipend for their work — $125 for adult chairs and $75 for children’s chairs, according to Hares.
“We had everything planned for a lovely street festival until the virus hit,” Hares said. “Being an artist myself, as much as I was sad we couldn’t have the auction at the canoe regatta, it was nice to have some more time to work on my chair.”
Twenty chairs will line Bainbridge sidewalks for at least a month as part of the community’s grassroots revitalization efforts, according to Hares, and are tentatively scheduled to be unveiled July 2.
The auction will be held online and possibly in-person over the course of a month, according to Hares. Proceeds will benefit the Jericho Arts Council to support its artists and musicians and to fund future events, according to Hares. Cash awards of $50 to $100 will be granted for best in class and people’s choice.
Margaret Rutler of Afton partnered with her friend and coworker, Sarah Kauffman of Bainbridge, to work on a children’s chair.
This year is the pair’s first participating in the exhibition, Rutler said. “We weren’t able to work on it together a whole lot.”
Kauffman painted the right arm of the chair a bright daytime scene, Rutler said, and she painted a star-filled sky on the left arm. The back of the chair features a sunset over a lake and mountains, a scene designed by Kauffman and painted by Rutler.
“She’s the mind behind the chair and I was the hands,” said Rutler, a self-taught painter. “We tried to make it pretty colorful and eye-catching — something a kid would like.”
Having a chair as a canvas was “kind of overwhelming at first,” she said, “but it ended up being pretty cool to work on.”
Second-time participant Jessica Tefft of Oxford is painting the show’s only double chair, connected with a small table in the center.
Entitled “To Bravely Go,” the design features flowers covered in water droplets, each of which contains a tiny sunrise or sunset scene based on photos submitted by friends and family, Tefft said.
“It’s very outside the box,” she said with a laugh. “I have way too much ambition.”
Her chair last year was named best in show and garnered the highest bid.
Tefft, who works as the youth services coordinator at the Oxford Memorial Library and hand-paints cookies at La Maison Blanche, a French bakery in Norwich, said she was glad for the extra time to work on her design.
“It’s been very inspiring because I love to do art,” she said. “I love to paint, but I haven’t really had the chance to do it until all this started.”
Sherry Lane of Bainbridge is participating in the exhibition for a second year.
A professional caricaturist, Lane has traveled across the country and around the world drawing exaggerated, whimsical portraits for corporate events, airline promotions and trade shows.
A city girl born in Chicago and based in New York, Lane said that cows are among her favorite subjects to paint. Her Bainbridge home, a remodeled one-room schoolhouse, sits nestled among several dairy farms overlooking Mount Pleasant.
“Cows are sweet and smart and friendly creatures,” Lane said. “In a way, they remind me of puppy dogs.”
The back of the chair features a sweet, bright-eyed little calf wearing a pink polka dot bow, grazing in a pastel field of wildflowers spreading across the seat.
“The idea of doing this cow as a little girl, for a little girl, just filtered through,” she said.
Lane said she’ll be sad to part with her chair, on display in its own corner of her home.
“I just love it,” she said. “Someone’s going to treasure it for sure.”
Lane also owns an eponymous line of skincare and beauty products. She relocated all her packing and shipping supplies to her Bainbridge home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“I’m glad to be busy,” she said. “You’re your own boss.”
Glass artist Wendy Reich joined Regatta Row for the first time this year.
Specializing in mosaics and stained class, Reich teaches classes from her Cherry Valley home and throughout the community. She regularly participates in several local and regional art shows, including the Cherry Valley Sculpture Walk, LEAF Inc.’s art and poetry competition, and the EcoArt Exhibit, sponsored by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta.
“I look for challenges that push me to do different things — I love to reinvent,” she said. “I wanted to do something that spoke to me emotionally.”
Reich’s chair design features a beanstalk climbing up the back of the chair, surrounded by sunburst flowers set against a radiant orange sky, all made from hand-cut glass and custom-made polymer clay tiles.
“I think of it as painting with glass,” she said.
Weather permitting, Reich works in her front yard or in her “Boho Bungalow,” a remodeled camper outfitted with vibrant tapestries, woven rugs and floral upholstery. The unit was originally designed to be a mobile studio for trunk shows and art on the go, Reich said, but fitting a kiln in the closed space became unfeasible.
Much of her work focuses on personal reflection, growth and new horizons.
“If you plant a seed of positivity, it will grow,” she said. “You don’t have to be stagnant. You don’t have to stay where you are. You can grow and get to where you need to be.”
For more information, visit jerichoarts.com/regatta-row-2020.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
