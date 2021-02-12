The Fabulous Beekman Boys have taken their kindness project to local schools.
Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge, the winners of The Amazing Race 21, and store and farm owners in Schoharie County, have also become "ambassadors for kindness" as they have built their cosmetic and media empire from a farm in Sharon and, more recently, from an office complex in Schenectady.
"I think Josh and Brent demonstrated on Amazing Race what it means to be kind," Beekman 1802 Events Manager Alan Edstrom told The Daily Star on Friday, Feb. 12. "While other teams were backstabbing each other, Josh and Brent were winning by being themselves and doing what they do, which is being kind to everybody."
Last year, the duo started spreading their message in different ways, establishing a kindness council of advisors and setting up kindness workshops for fans and customers.
"We all know we could use a lot more kindness in the world, especially now," Edstrom said.
This year, the project expanded to local schools. In addition to teaching a workshop on kindness in the schools, the company will dedicate a week to each school and donate 30% of each sale to school activities.
"It is important for us to be able to help schools," Edstrom said. "A lot of schools are teaching mindfulness, kindness and all about diversity issues, right now, and that is what we are about. So, it is a good partnership, and if we can also donate money to the school, as well, then it becomes something that benefits everyone."
Edstrom said Sharon Springs Central School finished its kindness week Friday. Canajoharie School District has also had a week. Several other schools are scheduled, Edstrom said, and the school districts in Cooperstown and Cobleskill-Richmondville are working to schedule their own weeks. Other schools can sign up by contacting Edstrom at alan@beekman1802.com
"It seems weird to talk about kindness, but that's what we do," Edstrom said.
Edstrom said the demand for the workshops has been strong, even with social distancing and other measures in place to protect participants during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We just added three days, one in July, August and September, and they are filling up quickly," he said. "The four in March, April, May and June, are already sold out."
In addition to the workshops, the council and the school programs, the kindness project has put the Beekmans' goat mascot out front, literally.
"We have the giant yellow goat outside so people can leave notes of thanks for other people in the community," Edstrom said.
The project has also developed a dedicated website, www.kindness.org
"Kindness is a lot like yoga," Edstrom said. "It isn't something you are great at right away, but you can practice it. It is hard to explain it, but it feels good when you do it and you know it is something good when you see it done right."
The council has started a grant program, dedicating $100,000 to give to people who want to use it for projects designed to spread kindness.
"It is a full-court press on kindness, and we are the people to do it," Edstrom said. "It's who we are."
Go to www.beekman1802.com/pages/kindness-council for more information.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
