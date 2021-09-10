On the Bright Side: Butterfly Conservatory reopens after nearly two years

After almost of two years of closure, the Joseph L. Popp Jr. Butterfly Conservatory at 5802 State Highway 7 in Oneonta reopened for a shortened season Friday, Sept. 10.
The conservatory closed for the season in October 2019 and stayed closed for the 2020 season, owner Christine Ryan said. She said by the time they got the OK to open last August, she felt the season would be too short. This year, the museum will be open through a portion of November.
The museum is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., she said. However, the conservatory will close earlier in the day beginning in November. The museum uses mostly natural light and birds like to find a place to roost for the night beofre dusk, she said.
The conservatory is one of about 50 in the United States that exhibits tropical butterflies, Ryan said, and as far as she knows, she has the only woman-owned business. The conservatory orders pupas, also called chrysalis, from Central America, she said.
"The butterflies come FedEx," she said. "We hang the pupas on boards."
Once butterflies emerge from the pupa, they live about a week, but some will live a little longer, she said. There are 25 to 30 species of butterflies in the building. Some of the butterflies in the building are the blue morpho, owl and several longwing. The blue morpho is one of Ryan's favorite species. The blue and black butterfly is one of the largest species in the conservatory and when they fly, the blue and black wings flutter in the air.
"Some people wait here all day with their camera waiting for one to land with their wings outstretched so they can take a photo," she said.
She said the butterflies like it hot and humid and sunny, so it was a good summer. The building is kept warm for the butterflies, she said.
The butterflies in the conservatory share the space with frogs, toads, turtles, tortoises, birds, insects, fish, mudskippers, a monkey tailed skink and iguanas.
"Our iguanas are wild caught in Florida where they are considered pests," Ryan said.
Some of the frogs and toads are housed in a glass terrarium, while others are free to move around the exhibit. One frog, an hourglass frog, was sitting on a small tree in the building making noise during a visit by The Daily Star on Friday, so Ryan went looking for it and found it.
"It was making noise the other day, but I couldn't find it," she said. "Because the butterflies drink fruit nectar, there are always fruit flies for the frogs to eat."
The conservatory also has some interesting birds, including a nicobar pigeon, a bourke parakeet named Peaches that likes to sit on people's shoulders, and Maxine, a 35-year-old parrot. The conservatory has other, larger exotic birds, but due to COVID, they cannot be in the building, she said. The mammals, including rabbits, are also not allowed in the building until the USDA inspects the building, she said.
Due to health concerns, attendees will not be able to touch the animals, including the tortoise Sadie, who is 25 years old, like they had in the past, she said.
"We do ask people not to touch the butterflies because germs on their fingers harm them," Ryan said.
The conservatory will also require attendees to wear a mask inside the building.
