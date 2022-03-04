Matt Grady stood by the grinder Friday afternoon at Stagecoach Coffee in Cooperstown, pretending to conduct music using two long kitchen knives while members of the Catskill Symphony Orchestra laughed at him. Grady, the co-owner of Stagecoach, is competing with two other locals to be a guest conductor at the symphony’s next concert in late March.
The full orchestra will perform for the first time since 2019, with a concert that will include popular music and an untrained guest conductor chosen by the audience. Grady hopes it will be him.
“My family is very musically inclined,” Grady said, “and maybe I'm the least musically talented, but always loved the Catskill Symphony Orchestra.”
The cabaret concert is on Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m. in SUNY Oneonta’s Alumni Field House. It’s the return of a 20-year-old tradition that had been cancelled for two years due to COVID-19. It will be a debut for CSO Music Director Maciej Żółtowski, conducting the full 52-piece orchestra in performance for the first time. Żółtowski was hired in 2020 following the retirement and death of maestro Charles Schneider, CSO’s conductor from 1973 until 2017.
The CSO primarily performs classical music, but the cabaret concerts feature pop music and a guest artist headlining the event, according to a media release. This year’s guest is jazz-pop vocalist Mandy Harvey, who performed on America’s Got Talent in 2017 and has built a musical career despite losing her hearing at age 19.
In addition to Grady, SUNY Oneonta Dean Tracy Allen and former Director of Oneonta Public Transit Paul Patterson will compete for votes throughout March until the night of the concert. The competition is a fundraiser for the orchestra, with one vote per dollar donated. The winner gets to conduct the symphony in the final song of the cabaret, John Philip Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever." Click here to vote.
Grady said he had two strategies to win the friendly competition. He’s promoting the concert and other local performances in the coffee shop by offering to donate a dollar for every pound of coffee beans Stagecoach sells in March, benefitting CSO and also Oneonta’s Orpheus Theatre. Two of his employees are in the upcoming Orpheus performance of Newsies, he said.
His second strategy is to pack the audience with kids, who he thinks will vote for him. Student tickets are free, as are those for adults accompanying minors, but must be reserved in advance. General admission tickets cost $50. Tickets and more information, including COVID protocols, can be found at catskillsymphony.org.
“I’m going to get some pointers. We’re always on stage here at Stagecoach, I’m going to be fine,” he said. “I think I can keep a pretty good beat.”
Clarinetist Robin Seletsky and trumpet player Ben Aldridge were not so sure. “Down, up, down, up,” coached Seletsky from a nearby table. Aldridge has played with CSO since 1975, Seletsky since 1982. “We have to follow whatever the guest conductor does,” which can lead to musical chaos, Seletsky said.
“Music makes life better, right?” Grady said. He then walked out of Stagecoach Friday afternoon to make a delivery, but soon sent a follow-up text message: “What do you do with a person who can’t play his own instrument?” he asked. “Give him a stick and call him a conductor.”
