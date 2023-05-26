It could be called a survivor of the Cherry Valley Massacre from back in the 1770s, and has made its way home again to northern Otsego County, once known as Tryon County.
Time went still so to speak, when the home of Col. Samuel Campbell, called Auchinbreck, was attacked and burned on Nov. 11, 1778. Works from a large clock were removed from the clock case and buried in a hollow log in the woods by a servant and one of Campbell’s sons.
The Campbell clock already had a long history, as it was made by James Allen of Kilmarnock, Scotland in 1728 for the James Campbell family. The family immigrated to the United States from Londonderry, Northern Ireland, to Londonderry, New Hampshire. From there, according to the Cherry Valley Historical Society, the clock ended up with the Campbell family in Cherry Valley.
The name of the home, Auchinbreck, was chosen because of the family’s ancestral home in Scotland. It was once found on Campbell Road near the end of Montgomery Street. The Campbells were among the original settlers in Cherry Valley.
After the war, the clock works were retrieved from the hiding spot in the nearby woods in 1790, still in good condition, and a new case was made for it in Albany.
The clock has been handed down through Campbell family generations and moved with them to distant homes. It was most recently owned by William Campbell Waldron III and his wife, Maybette Waldron. From time to time William brought the clock to the Cherry Valley Museum from their home in Connecticut, for temporary display.
Terry Cox, a board member of the Cherry Valley Museum, recently told about a call he received in January from William, who’d decided to donate the clock to the museum.
“It was William who thought that the clock belonged in Cherry Valley,” Cox said, “as his children weren’t interested in keeping it. Words really can’t describe the joy of receiving this clock for Cherry Valley.”
In the last few months the clock was brought back to the village and will be on permanent display, now that the Cherry Valley Museum is opening this weekend for the season, coinciding with the Spring Into Summer Festival. The museum at 49 Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday, and then will resume seasonal hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, until Oct. 15. The museum will be closed July 4.
