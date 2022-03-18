A Charlotte Valley student's love of reading earned her school 2,000 copies of books that will be given to her fellow students.
Jazime Whitehead, a sixth grade student at Charlotte Valley Central School, read an advanced copy of J. K. Rowling's book "The Christmas Pig" for a contest with Scholastic Books and placed in the top 20 in the Northeast, teacher Alanna Fiore said.
Fiore said Stella Castillo, who works at Scholastic Books, sent an email about the contest to an academic honor society group she belongs to and she thought Whitehead would be the perfect person to enter the contest.
"She's a big Harry Potter fan," Fiore said. Fiore said she also thought the book might be a Harry Potter sequel or prequel so she recommended Whitehead, but "it's not about wizards. It's a fantasy holiday book.
"She seemed to like it. She's a true reader. She reads between class and on the bus. She suggests books to other kids," Fiore said.
After Whitehead read the book, she joined a Zoom interview for the chance to be in a video about the book, Fiore said.
She wasn't picked for the video because the company wanted students from diverse geographic backgrounds. However, Whitehead's placement in the top 20 ensured the school would receive 1,000 books to distribute to students in fifth through eighth grades, Fiore said.
The local library was scheduled to get the other 1,000 books, but there is no public library in the CVCS district, so the school received those books as well. Whitehead received one copy of each of the 50 book titles donated to the school. The middle school English language arts and social studies programs also received copies of each of the 50 books.
"The books are part of the Four Pillars of Diversity collection," Fiore said. "There are a lot of social studies books. There are biographies, autobiographies and historical fiction."
Each student in grades five and six got to select two books from the 2,000 books donated this past week, Fiore said, and students in grades seven and eight will get to pick two books each in the future.
"We are so proud of Jazzy and her love of reading," Fiore said in an email.
