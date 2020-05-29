On the Bright Side: Delhi teen runs to raise funds for virus-closed camp

When 16-year-old Emma Sulger found out she couldn’t go to camp this summer, she decided to go for a run.
Sulger, a junior at Delaware Academy, pledged to run 96 miles — the distance from her home in Delhi to Delta Lake Bible Conference Center in Rome — throughout the summer to raise money for the camp, which was forced to close for the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The camp has been closed since early March, according to executive director Steve Clark, who said he doesn’t anticipate being able to reopen until late July.
“Fifty percent of our income is from the summer months,” Clark said. “We let that financial need be known, and people have really stepped up to help.”
Campers and families from across the state have raised more than $90,000 so far, exceeding the camp’s May fundraising goal by 50%, Clark said. “These gifts help us to alleviate some of the fallout of the pandemic, so we won’t have to lay anyone off.”
Sulger, who has attended Delta Lake since age 6 and was baptized there last summer, described the camp as a second home.
“It’s always had a special place in my life,” she said.
The Sulger family has a long history at Delta Lake: Emma’s father and uncles attended as campers when they were young, and her grandparents, Timothy and Deborah Sulger, met at the camp in 1973.
Sulger’s efforts are part of a fundraiser started by her youth group to support the camp, which many of its members attend, according to Brett White, pastor at Delhi Alliance Church.
“With the camp not being open this summer, we wanted to give back,” he said. “We’re all excited to have the opportunity.”
Of the roughly 20 kids in the youth group, about half are raising money, White said.
“I think it’s awesome that Emma and the other kids are doing this,” Clark said. “It’s very creative.”
A lifelong runner, Sulger participated in Girls on the Run from third grade until sixth and ran for the school cross country and track teams until 10th grade, when she decided to focus on preparing for college.
Sulger said she intends to study criminal justice or criminology and pursue a career in the behavioral analysis unit of the FBI.
“When Emma gets excited about something, she just goes with it,” said her mother, P.J. Sulger. “She’s a really good kid. She gives her all to things she’s passionate about.”
Sulger said her love for running augments her pursuit of a career in law enforcement, helping her build the strength and endurance needed to serve. She runs an average of 20 to 25 miles a week through her neighborhood and downtown Delhi, including up the Court Street hill.
P.J. said her daughter has accrued fans and supporters from throughout the community, who wave and cheer her on as she runs past.
“When you live in a small community, everybody kind of knows what’s going on with everybody,” she said. “The encouragement has been really great,” amounting to nearly $1,000 in donations from family, friends and even strangers.
No stranger to community service or charitable giving, Emma volunteers every year alongside her family at the community Thanksgiving dinner and regularly walks dogs for the local animal shelter, according to her mother.
“I’ve always thought it was important to give back to your community,” Emma said. “Wherever I end up going, I just want to serve others.”
Donations can be made at bit.ly/emmaruns.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
