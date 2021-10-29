An ad broadcast during the 2019 Masters Tournament changed a Downsville woman's life.
Rhonda Liddell said she was watching Tiger Woods' comeback when she saw an ad for PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) and became interested in the program. The PGA HOPE program is part of PGA REACH, a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America that also oversees the PGA Jr. League and the PGA WORKS programs, according to its website.
PGA HOPE is a national program that introduces golf to veterans to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being, a media release said. Led by PGA Professionals, the program is offered at no cost to veterans, and there are 165 PGA HOPE chapters across the country, "positively impacting more than 3,500 veterans annually," the release said.
Liddlell joined the PGA HOPE Northeastern New York program, she said. The only drawback was the closest golf course that offered the program was in Colonie. She made the commitment and traveled the two hours each way to the town of Colonie Golf Course to participate in the six-week program.
"I didn't even know if I would be able to swing a club," she said.
Liddell said she is 100% disabled and can only use one arm to swing a club. Liddell is a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1986 through 1993 and served during the first Gulf War, she said. She received her life-altering injuries when she was hit by a drunk driver while on duty. She received a traumatic brain injury and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, she said.
Liddell said she is a single mom to two productive young adults and the injury she suffered on duty gave her the financial stability to be able to raise her children. She said she grew up in Liberty, but her mom had moved to Downsville. After she was injured, she struggled with PTSD and it was recommended she move closer to home, so she moved to Downsville, she said.
After her children went off to college, she said, she was trying to find something she could do when she saw the aforementioned commercial. She and her service dog, Remy, traveled to and from Colonie for the 6 p.m. lesson for six weeks and she "fell in love with the game," she said. Remy also loves the game, she said.
Liddell said she practices in her front yard and once a week travels to the Windham Country Club. The Adaptive Sports Foundation has a partnership with the golf course that allows her to play for free at the golf course whenever she wants.
She continued taking the course the past two years and was nominated to travel to the 2021 PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.
"I'm not 100% sure how I was nominated or how I was selected," she said. "They only select 20 veterans nationwide. I know they wrote about my commitment to the program."
The program was held Oct. 14-18, and "the weather cooperated," she said. "It was very warm, in the 80s in D.C. the first two days, then it was windy and cooler, but beautiful the other two."
The veterans who attended the program took classes on and off the golf course, she said. They took classes on how to use social media to engage people, work and life balance skills, public speaking and stress management.
"The first day we got to play golf at the East Potomac Golf Course," she said. "We did chipping and putting and had a nine-hole scramble. The second day we got to use a swing tracer."
She said even with one arm, she swung the club 64 mph.
During the rest of the stay, they got play at the Congressional Country Club and each veteran got their own locker, she said. There, they played 18 holes of golf. After the course, she was made an ambassador of the program and had her first public speaking engagement about the program on Monday at the Saratoga National Golf Club.
She said she hopes her speaking engagements will expand the program as it is only offered in the Colonie. She said she would like to get SUNY Delhi or the Meadows in Margaretville to offer the program.
"I know I could round up 20 vets and make the program successful," she said.
She encouraged any veteran interested in the program to visit the PGA Reach website at pgareach.org and click on the PGA Hope link.
"I recommend it to any vet who has ever been interested in golf," she said. "It costs no money except gas."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
