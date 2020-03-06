The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual business awards during an “Evening with the Stars,” event at 5;45 p.m. Thursday, May 7, in the atrium at The Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Custom Electronics is the recipient of the NBT Bank Distinguished Business of the Year award. Under the leadership of President and CEO Michael Pentaris, Custom Electronics launched a $2.2 million expansion plan during the last year, the release said. The company added 90 jobs and plans to hire another 50 employees.
Custom Electronics has been lauded for its renewable-energy efforts and its focus on long-lasting lithium-ion batteries, the release said.
"Through growth, company history and collaborations across the country, Custom Electronics has positively impacted our local economy and added to quality of life by having its headquarters in Oneonta," the release said.
The Distinguished Business of the Year is awarded to companies with 51 employees or more that "demonstrate resilience, courage and commitment and the ability to find new solutions and working space."
State Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, will be the recipient of the Eugene A. Bettiol, Jr., Distinguished Citizen Award. Since 2002, the award has been given to Otsego County citizens who have made a long-term impact on the region and who have given back to the community through their businesses.
Seward "has been a strong supporter of business and manufacturing in the regions he serves, and he has always worked hard on behalf of the business community’s needs," the release said.
Early in his career, Seward served as a legislative staff member to Assemblyman Peter S. Dokuchitz who, in 1964, founded Custom Electronics. "Senator Seward’s positive influence has delivered results." the release said. "He has secured funding for numerous local projects and causes that have made significant, long- lasting impact on quality of life for Otsego County residents."
The chamber’s business awards "have showcased some of Otsego County’s best business talent since 1999," according to the release.
