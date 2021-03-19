An Otsego County father and son team became the first known climbers to do an unsupported hike through the winter trail of the Adirondack Mountains.
Tim Horvath and his son Henry Horvath, 15, went from Northville to Lake Placid in seven days and nine hours, starting Monday, March 9, and finishing a week later.
“This thing was just go every day,” Tim Horvath said.
The Horvaths live in the town of Otsego, just outside the village of Cooperstown. Henry attended Cooperstown Central School through junior high and now attends Middlesex School in Concord, Massachusetts, where he is a sophomore. Tim is a 1989 Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School graduate and owns Redpoint Builders, a local design and construction company.
Tim said he has always been an outdoor person, but he started mountain climbing seriously after college.
He said he has done 14 expeditions on the world’s tallest peaks, including Denali in Alaska and the Himalayas in Nepal.
“I got into biking and touring by myself or with friends,” he said. “As much as I enjoyed it, I thought to myself, ‘people in their cars can see the same things.’ It kind of morphed into backpacking and winter camping.”
His climbing efforts inspired a family friend from Cherry Valley, Bethany Garretson, who become one half of the first all-women’s team to set a record climbing the Adirondack’s 46 peaks last year. In September, Garretson and her partner, Katie Rhodes of Norwich, climbed the 46 unsupported in seven days, four hours and 50 minutes. The time qualified them in the evolving sport known as Fastest Known Times.
Garretson, in turn, got the Horvaths interested in setting their own FKT.
“It was Bethany’s idea, actually,” Henry said. “She noticed there is no FKT for the winter trail unsupported.”
Unsupported hikers walk a trail consecutively without outside help. The Horvaths each carried about 40 pound packs and used snow shoes for the hike. They camped along the trail and averaged about 18 miles a day, totaling about 140 miles and 17,000 feet of total elevation up and down the route.
“I think the winter adds a lot of layers to what is already difficult,” Tim Horvath said. “You are relying on your equipment a lot more.”
Their stove was crucial to melt ice for drinking water, for instance, which in the summer isn’t as hard to process and drink. One night, the stove wouldn’t work, so Tim Horvath had to take it apart and put it back together, he said.
The snowshoes and other gear were crucial, too.
“If you are 30 miles from the nearest road and your snowshoe breaks, you have to post hole out,” Tim Horvath said. “That could take you three days. If you get your sleeping bag wet, you could die. So, you have to keep it dry.”
He estimated they each burned about 6,500 calories per day, while only carrying enough food to take in about 2,000 calories per day. They said they only saw about seven other people on the trail the entire week, and no one for about 100 miles. Phone service was only available in three places along the trail, making every step potentially deadly.
The toughest day was day five of the hike, father and son agreed. The weather peaked in the 50s that day — with wind chills, the lowest temperature was about 20 below zero — and it melted the top layer of ice and made walking harder.
“Even with the snowshoes, you were post-holing with every step,” Henry said. “We went about 8½ miles in about 5½ hours.”
“That was the day we worked the hardest and did the least,” Tim said. “We knew conditions would have to change or we would run out of food and fuel.” Luckily for them, he said, the weather cooled and the route refroze by the next morning.
Originally, the duo had planned the hike in December with Garretson, Rhodes and a larger group. However, the other hikers all had to drop out for various reasons and the weather conditions were not good enough for the duo to go by themselves. They tried again in February, but stopped after one day because of mucky conditions on the trail.
With Henry on spring break in mid-March, last week was their last chance to do a winter hike this season.
Tim said their trek was helped by the weather and because a ski team had gone through the trail not long before them, making their path much easier. Still, it wasn’t easy; in some ways, it is harder than the toughest elevation climbs, he said, because those require a day of rest after every three days to acclimate for the loss of oxygen. Going north to south on the winter trail is harder, too, he said, “because you are hiking up the trail rather than down.
“They built it in 1928, I think,” he said. “People have tried multiple times. Nobody has been able to go from Northville to Lake Placid in one go.”
With his dad so keen on outdoor adventures, Henry said he was originally just brought along. “The older I got, the more I realized I loved it,” he said.
Now, the two have a climbing partnership that transcends the father-son relationship, Tim said.
“It felt like we were much more of a team than father and son,” he said. “I needed Henry to really want to do it, because the last thing I want to do was push him into this, because it isn’t always fun. It is hard work. I don’t know too many people that would want to do this. It certainly helped that Henry wanted to do this. He pushed me to do this.
“It is an amazing amount of persistence and patience for a 15-year old to have,” he continued, “and not even for a 15-year old, for any person.”
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
