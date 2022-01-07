Fenimore Art Museum will present four virtual tours focusing on the museum’s collections.
According to a media release, tours will take place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 18 through March 8 and will be conducted via Zoom. The full schedule and tour descriptions can be seen at FenimoreArt.org.
Fenimore offers virtual tours free of charge, but asks that viewers consider a donation — $10 is suggested. Those interested can reserve a spot for one or all the tours at Eventbrite.com. Links to register can be found at FenimoreArt.org.
Virtual tours include:
• "Cooper, Cole and the Hudson River School," a tour via Zoom of collections related to writer James Fenimore Cooper, artist Thomas Cole and the Hudson River School. It will be narrated live on Jan. 18 and Feb. 22. According to the release, Cooper and Cole were friends "whose works inspired a love for the sublime American landscape." Assistant curator Ann Cannon will lead the tour of the museum's collection featuring memorabilia from the Cooper family, as well as a variety of paintings by Cole and other key members of the Hudson River School.
• "Highlights of American Folk Art," a tour via Zoom of selections from Fenimore’s folk art collection. Narrated live on Jan. 25 and Feb. 15. The tour will feature "some of the most important names in folk art such as Anna Mary Robertson (Grandma Moses), Edward Hicks, Ralph Fasanella and more," the release said. It will include a look at 19th-century portraits, carvings, traditional crafts and more. The 20-minute virtual tour will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with Kevin Gray, manager of arts education.
• "Thaw Collection of American Indian Art," a tour via Zoom of highlights from the Thaw Collection of American Indian Art. It will be narrated live Feb. 1 and March 1. According to the release, the museum’s Thaw Collection of American Indian Art "showcases incredible examples of Native American artistry, craftsmanship, and ingenuity from across North America." Basketry, masks, weapons, clothing, ceramics, weavings and more spanning dozens of cultures and hundreds of years are featured in the Thaw Gallery. Assistant Curator Julia Madore will lead the tour. A question-and-answer session will follow.
• "Elegant New York — Historical Garments Made in New York," a virtual tour via Zoom of Fenimore’s exhibit "Elegant New York," will be narrated live Feb. 8 and March 8. According to the release, "Elegant New York displays the taste and elegance of denizens and dressmakers of New York City and upstate through the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, a trend that has made the city a national and worldwide center of fashion." New York City, home to many of the wealthiest families in nineteenth and early twentieth century America, had its own high-end dressmaking establishments "that could compete with the internationally famous houses of couture," the release said. Even small cities and towns across the state supported dozens of small-time dressmakers, whose work often met a very high standard. The virtual tour of the exhibit will be led by Cassidy Percoco, collections manager of Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum. She will host a live question-and-answer session after the 20-minute tour.
