The First Night Oneonta Committee has announced the winners of this year's Festival of Lights contest.
The Festival of Lights ran from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3 in Neahwa Park in Oneonta. The committee held an opening night ceremony and activities on Dec. 31.
Ashley Parker, board chair at First Night Oneonta, said about 100 people visited the tent during the New Year's Eve celebration to enjoy free hot chocolate, popcorn and entertainment by Cosmic Karma Fire, Mike the Juggler, Drum Quest and The Hill City Ice Queens who dressed up as Anna and Elsa from "Frozen."
The weather also cooperated that night.
"It was such a warm night too, we got many compliments saying how glad and appreciative families were that we put this together again," Parker said.
The committee asked residents to pick their top three displays and each ranking was given a certain point, Parker said. The points were tallied and the top three displays were Casella Waste Systems in first, the Oneonta Boys & Girls Club in second and Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q in third.
Parker said many people commented on Casella's display, which had a company dumpster represent the Grinch's sleigh with an inflatable Grinch and had his partner in crime, Max the dog, pulling the sleigh.
The Oneonta Boys & Girls Club's display was a gingerbread house.
"The effort, time, and detail they put into this magical real-life house was outstanding," Parker said. "Many children stopped by this display and wanted to go in and play as well as take pictures of themselves by it."
The third-place display by Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q was Santa, barbecuing chicken.
Five Star Subaru and Cleinman Performance Partners sponsored this year's decorating contest. The first place winner received $500 and $500 will go to the winner's favorite charity; second place received $300 and $300 to a charity and third place received $200 and $200 to a charity. Parker presented checks to the winners Friday, Jan. 14.
Parker said "Brooks is donating all of its winnings back to First Night." She said Casella is donating its $500 to Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties. The Boys & Girls Club donated $300 to the homeless shelter operated by Opportunities for Otsego.
