On the Bright Side: Franklin fourth-grader spearheads pet supply drive for DVHS

The Delaware Valley Humane Society received supplies this week thanks to the initiative of a fourth grade student at Franklin Central School.
Emma Huyck said she wanted to have a pet supply drive because, "so many animals need stuff at the animal shelter. There are a lot of stray cats around my house and I feel bad for them. I wanted to help."
Principal Brendon Coyle said Emma presented her idea in a "cute, handwritten note."
Emma's idea was to have a pet supply drive involving the entire school and have a competition between the classes as to which class brought in the most items, Coyle said. The drive lasted from March 7 to March 25.
"Whichever class won got an ice cream party," Emma said.
According to Coyle, the fourth grade class won and brought in 120 items for the shelter. He said there were between 300 and 350 items brought in by students, faculty and teachers, ranging from small toys to 20 pound bags of food.
"It felt great," Emma said of the drive. "I was proud to arrange this and proud of all the school; for everyone who pitched in and helped."
Coyle said Emma was involved with the drive from the start to the finish. "She decorated donation boxes and spoke during morning announcements to the whole school about the project," he said.
Emma's family delivered the donated items to the DVHS on Wednesday afternoon, March 30.
"You could see how proud she was," Shelter Director Erin Insinga said. "It was a big deal. The donations lined all of the shelter's shelves, and they will probably last for months. They donated a great variety of things — food, collars, leashes, toys, treats, cleaning products, coats, poop bags — just a bunch of stuff. It was so heartwarming to see. Franklin should be proud. It shows that kids can make a huge difference."
Coyle said he was "very proud of Emma," and pound at how other students at the school got behind Emma's project.
