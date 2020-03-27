Amid a nationwide shortage of medical supplies and personal protective equipment, a Chenango County funeral home donated hundreds of pairs of disposable gloves and gowns to Oxford emergency medical services personnel last week.
Behe Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Oxford, donated a case of gloves and gowns to Oxford EMS from its surplus stock.
“We ordered extra for day-to-day uses, but when we got the boxes in, we realized how much we really had,” manager Annie Paster said. “We’re a small community here. With what we already had in stock, we had more than enough to share.”
Paster said the supplies are used when funeral home staff remove a body from a home or hospital and during the embalming process “so we can keep ourselves safe while we do what we need to for the deceased.
“With the death tolls starting to rise, we thought we should act sooner rather than later,” she said.
“Each ambulance service is required to keep a minimum supply of PPE (personal protective equipment), but due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, everything is pretty scarce,” said EMS Chief Mark Forrest, noting in particular a local shortage of medical gowns.
Most supplies are back-ordered up to four months, Forrest said, and one gown vendor canceled all orders due to the short supply.
“We’re trying to plan for the long haul,” he said. “This generous donation from the local funeral home should help us get through.”
Funeral home proprietor Steven Behe is a former EMS chief, according to Forrest. “He wanted to help, and he was willing and able to step up,” he said.
“It’s our job to protect the care providers,” Forrest said. “We’re tapping an already limited resource. It’s a small-town community and everybody does what they can.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
