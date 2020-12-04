A counselor at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School has been using Zoom to bring some fun and excitement to her monthly school assemblies.
Lisa Ruland, an elementary school counselor in her second year at the Gilbertsville school of about 300 students in grades K to 12, has replaced the monthly in-person events she used to hold with an hourlong Zoom event filled with fun.
"Our principal, Heather Wilcox, for her, the social and emotional welfare of the students are numero uno, and she stresses that to our staff," Ruland said. "To me, everything that is fun about being a kid right now has gone away, or is considered dangerous right now, so I don't want to burden them more. I try to encourage them to have fun and then slip some educational stuff in there with it."
G-MU started the school year with remote learning before going to a hybrid model where families could continue to opt into remote learning. The elementary school went back to remote learning late last month after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Ruland said she started the new Zoom program in October, at a time when she normally would be holding an assembly. She had a "spooky animal" presentation from the Utica Zoo, gave out student of the month awards and led a dance session, among other activities. So many students took part, they exceeded the Zoom limit, she said.
In response, Ruland turned the program into two hourlong Zoom sessions, one for kindergartners through second graders and another for third through sixth graders.
"Even divided into two programs, we had almost 100 kids take part (in November)," she said. "I think we have somewhere between 120 and 135 elementary students, so that means we had about 80% participation on a non-mandatory thing. To me, that is amazing. It shows we are doing something for our kids that is missing in their lives right now."
For November, Ruland donned a turkey outfit.
"To me, if the kids laugh and smile a little bit, then it is worth it," she said.
November's session also included a cooking demonstration from SUNY Delhi students.
"As a school counselor, I do social and emotional health, but I also do career planning," she said. "So, it was a good way to bring a college in to do something fun with the kids and also be a way of introducing them to a local college."
For December, Ruland and Wilcox dressed in Christmas costumes to film a special message with the local Santa. There will also be a virtual pep rally to tie in with the school's spirit week, Ruland said. That program will take place Friday, Dec. 18.
Ruland said the response to her programs has been overwhelmingly positive, from staff, students and community members. But sometimes the best feedback has come instantly during the programs.
"When you look at the pictures (on Zoom), you see it is whole families watching," she said. "You see the faces of the kids as they are laughing or smiling or dancing. One month, during the dance, there was a kid bouncing on his bed.
"That made me smile," she said. "I like to see them having a good time."
A New Jersey native, Ruland attended college and got her master's degree in sociology in Vermont. She also teaches and does research at SUNY Oneonta, focusing on the sociology of play.
"It is almost who I am," she said. "I just feel like the kids, especially now, they need a lot of play."
Ruland said she also wants to send a message to the world at large that teachers are still trying to reach, teach and encourage their students.
"I want everyone to know that school isn't a prison," she said. "We haven't given up. We're still trying to do what is best for our students. We are adapting. We are teaching. We are having fun."
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
