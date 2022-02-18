On the Bright Side: 'Germaphobe' principal overcomes fear; kisses pig for SHIRJ fundraiser

Oneonta Middle School Principal Tom Molle recognized students who were named to the honor rolls for the first quarter and middle teachers who were nominated by students, and kissed a mini potbellied pig during the OMS Live and Hive program Friday afternoon, Feb. 18.
After an hour and a half of high energy activities during the assembly, which was held in the high school auditorium, students were asked to be really quiet so the pig, named Hamlet, or Hammy for short, didn't get scared. After a few "oohs" and "aahs" from students, the auditorium went quiet while the pig's owners, Jennifer and Keith Fink of West Edmeston, lured him out from the side entrance of the stage using Froot Loops. Molle leaned over and gave the pig a kiss while the students cheered. After, Jennifer said Hammy was more scared of the lighting in the auditorium than the kids making noise.
"I gave him two kisses," Molle, a self-professed germaphobe, said after the assembly. "At the end of the day, it's a great cause and I'll do anything to make the kids laugh."
Molle said he was approached by science teacher Lisa Meschutt, who is also a volunteer with Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, about the Kiss a Pig fundraiser SHIRJ was having in December.
"Lisa came into my office and asked me, 'Will you kiss a pig for charity?' I have yet to say no to Lisa," Molle said. "My skin started crawling six weeks ago when it was announced I hit $1,000. To be quite honest, I didn't think it would be raised. Anyone who knows me knows this was not easy for me to do. I wanted to show them (students) that you can accomplish things outside of your comfort zone."
The fundraiser was part of the 2021 Staffworks Save A Life Campaign, which matched dollar for dollar the first $10,000 raised, then for every $5,000 raised through Dec. 31, Staffworks donated $500 up to $25,000. According to the Staffworks Save A Life Campaign website, SHIRJ raised $50,199.74.
In addition to Molle, Southside Mall Manager Luisa Montanti, WZOZ Announcer Leslie Ann Parmeter, then-Eighth Ward Representative now Mayor Mark Drnek, Chiropractor Dave Picinich and Key Bank Branch Manager Rachel Jessup all pledged to kiss a pig if $1,000 was raised on their behalf. Only Molle and Picinich had more than $1,000 raised on their behalf, with Molle raising $1,119.74 and Picinich raising $1,291.52. She said the other four raised a total of about $1,200. Due to a scheduling conflict Picinich was unable to attend the middle school assembly to kiss the pig, she said.
Meschutt said if she knew how much of a germaphobe Molle was, she wouldn't have asked him to participate. She said some of the money was donated by students, but a lot was donated by his family members, co-workers and former co-workers at Charlotte Valley Central School. She said finding a pig for people to kiss was harder than finding the people to participate in the event.
"We needed to find a pig that could travel in a car," she said.
Jennifer said she was approached by Lisa Foster at SHIRJ about the fundraiser and asked if they were willing to let people kiss their pig and said they were. Jennifer and Keith, who also have three dogs, listed several reasons why potbellied pigs make good pets, including that they can be potty trained, are very smart, affectionate and are clean.
"A lot of people think they're dirty," she said, "but they can be very clean."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
