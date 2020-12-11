On the Bright Side: Gingerbread hardware store brightens Afton's Main Street

Longtime Horton Hardware employee Michelle Hurd is sweetening the holiday season at the 198 Main St., Afton store.
The Bainbridge resident, who has worked at Horton Hardware for 13 years, replicated the 114-year-old store in gingerbread. The finished confection is displayed in the store’s Main Street-facing window and will be there through late January.
“I’ve been doing gingerbread houses with my kids for probably 15 years,” Hurd said. “I found a book at the library in Sidney and got interested and started making them. It became a tradition every year and I wanted to go bigger … but I’d never done anything that was a replica of a building. I’d never even done a two-story. This was the first time I’ve done candy-glass windows and lights and signs.
“It ended up being bigger than I thought it’d be,” she said. “It’s three buildings all put together, so it’s about 36 inches wide, 23 inches deep and at the center point, the tallest part of the building is 18 inches.”
Hurd said, though new to such an undertaking, she’d long considered reproducing the historic hardware store.
“I’ve been wanting to make a replica of the store since I started working here,” she said. “But my 6-year-old son Julian, I homeschool him, and he actually asked me if we could make the store. I said, ‘Sure,’ and thought we’d just do it for ourselves, but it ended up in the front window.”
Though transferring the roughly 25-pound gingerbread house to its display window proved nerve-wracking, Hurd said she welcomed the challenge of construction.
“I like how gingerbread houses are fun and I do like the idea of replicating real buildings because of the architecture, the design and the math involved in the planning,” she said. “Luckily, my son also loves science and math.
“My son and I started drawing the store and looking at pictures and calculating what pieces we’d need,” Hurd said. “There was a lot of thinking, then the baking and just making the icing and putting it all together, doing all the decorations and then transferring it; from drawing board to delivery was 32 hours.”
Construction materials, Hurd said, included six batches of homemade gingerbread and five of meringue icing, graham crackers, hard candy, cookies and candy. The only artificial element, she said, is some foam-core roofing to lend structural integrity.
The display, Hurd said, comes as a complement to other Afton holiday events. Village officials have organized “Afton in Winter,” a series of in-person and virtual events happening through December.
“There are several events happening … because we’re unable to have our parade and obviously things are a little upside down this year,” Hurd said. “Part of that was decorating store windows, so we wanted to give everyone something to enjoy.”
Hurd said, throughout the process, she kept the community’s youngest members in mind.
“I wanted something that kids would be able to come to the window at the store and enjoy looking at,” she said. “The whole time I was making it, I kept thinking, ‘What would be cute for kids to see?’ and luckily I have one, and I asked him, ‘Is this fun to look at?’ and he said, ‘Yes.’ Once it was in, we had to stay for 20 minutes to look at it and it was really fun.”
But delighting in the gingerbread house, Hurd said, isn’t just for kids.
“Everyone loves it,” she said. “They ask if it’s real and it is, then they ask me if they can eat it. Everyone is really excited to see it, because it’s fun and everybody loves a gingerbread house.”
Donna Gaydorus, Horton Hardware office manager and wife of Steve Gaydorus, who co-owns the store with his brother Alan, said the family is “honored” by Hurd’s efforts.
“It’s an exact replica of our building and our business has been open continuously since 1906, so for 114 years with that same window, (because) the front’s an original part of the 1906 (structure) that Clark Horton built with his son Harry,” she said. “There’s been three generations of Gaydoruses that have worked at the store … and we’re so honored that Michelle did this, not only for the community but for the Gaydorus family.
“Steven and Alan have worked at the store since they were small children and now they’re in their 60s,” Gaydorus continued. “Old-timers who have shopped the store for many years will say, ‘I remember when that addition got put up,’ because you can see all the different parts that have gone up over the decades … and she depicted all of us in little Lego people. We’re incredibly proud of her and it’s always nice to share a sense of community with our customers.”
Horton Hardware is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 to 3 on Saturday.
