A Girl Scout from Laurens recently won a Silver Award for her efforts to promote safety for the LGBTQ+ community in Oneonta.
Magnolia Lincoln, 14, said she wanted people to be able to easily identify safe spaces in Oneonta. Her "Everyone's Safe" project allows businesses to not only show they are safe spaces but also places where everyone is welcome and where hate of any kind will not be tolerated.
"I think it's important because it's dangerous being openly LGBTQ+," Lincoln said. "The statistics and hate crimes are high, so knowing where to go that's safe and being able to have that makes me feel more comfortable in general."
With members of Otsego Pride Alliance as her mentors, she said she narrowed her idea down. Lincoln said she's been involved with Otsego Pride Alliance since 2018. The teen said she spent more than 70 hours over the course of a year finalizing the project, and learned how to use Photoshop to create the sticker's rainbow design.
She said a large percentage of businesses in Oneonta have a sticker, whether they display it or not. WiseGuys Sammy's, Theresa's Emporium, Green Earth, Oneonta Bagel Company and Serenity Hobbies are some of the places donning the sticker in Oneonta, Lincoln said.
"A lot of people said they were happy it was a thing, and they were excited to have it and show the LGBT+ community they were allies and they were safe space," Lincoln said.
According to 2018 FBI data, 19% of total hate crimes that year were committed against people for their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Visit https://m.facebook.com/everyoneissafee/ to learn more about "Everyone's Safe."
