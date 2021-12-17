On the Bright Side: Girls use band fundraiser to donate pies to community dinner

Oneonta High School Band members recently held a pie sale fundraiser and donated pies to be served with the annual community Christmas dinner provided by the First United Methodist Church, St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church and The Lord's Table.
Two band members, Anya and Sasha Sloth, announced if people wanted to buy a pie and donate it to the annual Thanksgiving dinner they would deliver the pies to the St. Mary's Food Pantry, their mom, Kristin said.
"Within 24 hours, they sold 40 pies," Kristin said.
Anya, a junior at OHS and a Daily Star Teen Talk columnist, said she was thankful for the people who bought pies to be donated. "I felt so happy and thankful that we were able to help those in need," she said.
Sasha, a freshman at OHS, agreed. "I felt great, because all we had to do was ask, and people wanted to help the community. It was awesome," she said.
In addition to the 40 pies the Sloths sold, the OHS Band Council, led by Steven Baker, decided to donate all of the extra pies to the dinner, Anya, who plays the bassoon, said. She said the council is made up of band members who make decisions for the band.
The pies were originally going to be delivered in time for the Thanksgiving community dinner, but there was a delay in the delivery, so they will be used for the Christmas dinner instead, John Korb, coordinator of the Thanksgiving dinner said. "It was an easy transition to have them be part of the Christmas dinners," he said.
Anya and Sasha, who plays the flute, also helped out at the Thanksgiving dinner. They both said they had fun helping out at the dinner and Anya said she wants to volunteer next year too.
Kendra Beijen, who is in charge of the community Christmas dinner for the first time this year, said she is "incredibly appreciative" of the donation. In addition to the 50 pies donated by the OHS band, the organization has received 18 other frozen pies for the dinner. She expects the dinner will serve 450 people Christmas day.
She said she has "one lady baking all of the pies. She baked 12 today. She will refreeze them to keep them fresh."
She said she was thankful for Anya and Sasha for focusing their community service volunteer work on the dinners, and was thankful for all of the volunteers who help out at the dinner.
"Our community is incredible," Beijen said. "They have been helping out for 35 and 45 years between Thanksgiving and Christmas."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.