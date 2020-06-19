On the Bright Side: Hobart resident opens ad hoc drive-in theater at town hall

In an effort to bolster community spirit amid the coronavirus pandemic, longtime Hobart resident Kelly Chien began hosting free “drive-in” movie screenings at the park behind the Stamford Town Hall last week.
“I remember in my younger days somebody was always doing something,” Chien said. “I wanted to have that again.”
Billed as “a fun evening of community entertainment under the stars,” the movie nights will feature contemporary screenings in hopes of drawing families to the park, Chien said.
Past features include such mid-20th century classics as “Sabrina,” starring Audrey Hepburn opposite William Holden and Humphrey Bogart; Abbott and Costello’s “Buck Privates;” Elvis Presley’s “Love Me Tender,” and “The Spirit of St. Louis,” starring Jimmy Stewart.
A lifelong movie buff, Chien owns a collection of more than 600 DVDs. Since 2013, he has hosted screenings at the village community center using an 8-foot projector screen, “like one you’d find in any classroom,” and a projector similar to a home system, “but more advanced,” he said.
Monthly movie nights at the community center usually feature a potluck dinner beforehand, and Chien said he provided movie theater popcorn, candy and sodas.
The movie nights went on hiatus when the community center was closed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chien said, but as the weather got warmer, he decided to move the showings to the park in a “drive-in” setting, hanging the screen from the back of the gazebo.
Community center screenings typically draw around 30 people, most of whom are elderly, Chien said. A Sunday night drive-in screening of “Night at the Museum” drew a crowd of 14, but Chien said he is expecting a larger turnout for a screening of “Secondhand Lions” this Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
“Hopefully when we get back to the community center, the crowd will follow,” Chien said.
Movie-goers are encouraged to dress warmly, bring a chair or a blanket and to practice social distancing. Restrooms are not available on site.
For more information, visit hobart-ny.com/movienights or follow “Hobart Community Movie Nights” on Facebook.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
