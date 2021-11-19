On the Bright Side: Holiday events set to return to downtown Oneonta

After a year's hiatus, Destination Oneonta's Home for the Holidays Parade will return Dec. 4. This is just one of several holiday events Destination Oneonta has planned for the start of December.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at which time Santa will arrive. Lineup will be at 9 a.m. on Elm Street.
Also on Saturday, Dec. 4, will be the annual Gingerbread Contest and Jubilee and Festival of Trees at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta. Last year, the contests were held virtually.
Gingerbread houses are to be dropped off Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. This year's theme is "Deck the Palms, Sand is the New Snow." Participants are encouraged to celebrate a tropical holiday season with a tropical-themed gingerbread creation. The houses will be set up in the atrium for people to judge Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. People will also be able to make an ornament.
Attendees can preview the decorated trees Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the production room of Foothills. The Festival of Trees will also be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Masks will be required at all times, for all ages, inside Foothills.
The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held Dec. 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Muller Plaza. The community Christmas tree will be lit at 6 p.m. There will be activities, horse and carriage rides and more.
Santa will return to Muller Plaza and his cottage at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Children will be able to tell Santa their wish list. Parents who wish to take photos should bring a camera or phone. Santa's schedule is as follows: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18; 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 12 and 19; and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The Holiday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Southside Mall. There will be more than 30 different artisans, crafters and vendors each day.
For more information or to participate in any of the events, visit destinationoneonta.com.
