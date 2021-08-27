To the surviving relatives of the owners of the contents of a wallet found earlier this month in the upstairs closet of a Delhi home, the items may be worth more than all the money it once might have held.
Among the items discovered by Delhi resident Simon Purdy in the upstairs closet of his Honest Brook Road home is a wallet-sized black-and-white photo of a smiling boy with a clean crewcut and striped button-down shirt, identified on the back side in slanted script as Billy Shaw.
Through an Aug. 4 Facebook post in the News Around Delhi group, Purdy said he was able to connect with a woman who identified herself as Shaw’s granddaughter.
“She mentioned that it was one of the few pieces she still had from him after his death,” Purdy said. “I thought that was really cool to hear.”
William G. Shaw lived in Sidney at the time of his death at age 63, according to a 2008 obituary. He was born Jan. 29, 1945, to Benjamin T. and Dorothy M. Shaw of Delhi, and worked for several years at Wickham Sales & Service in Delhi before transferring to Amphenol, from which he retired in 2007.
Shaw was married to Margaret C. McLean until her death in 1987 and survived by his second wife, Karen, to whom he had been married 15 years. He was also survived by a son, two daughters, a stepdaughter and 10 grandchildren at the time, with another on the way.
Purdy said he and his wife, Karen, found the wallet in a small hole at the back of their bedroom closet.
“It’s been at the back of the closet since the 1950s when they built the house,” Purdy said. “I was just reaching back there to clean stuff out and I found it.”
The gap in the floor, carpeted over for decades, was used as a pass-through for electrical wiring, Purdy said.
Purdy said he and Karen bought the house in 2018, when he was hired as a professor in SUNY Delhi’s criminal justice department and moved their family from Michigan.
“The deed said it was built in 1954, but I have the sneaking suspicion it was a much older house,” Purdy said. “The basement has an old 1800s stone foundation. It’s an old farm. There’s three houses here now, and some old foundations of barns, but none of the original folks are here anymore.”
Purdy said he’s not sure if the wallet was hidden intentionally or if it had fallen and been lost to the ages.
“Maybe it could have been a kid’s little hidey-hole,” he said. “Maybe they put it there and grew up and forgot about it. It does strike me as something a kid was carrying around — pictures of other kids, that sort of thing.”
The wallet also contained a faded scrap of paper with a barely legible Compton, Illinois, address written on it and a handful of business cards from long-extinct motels across Ohio — the Riverview Motel in Warren, the Modern Motel in Elyria, the Betsy Ross Motel in Oliver.
“I think maybe a family took a trip out west at some point and the kids picked up business cards at every hotel they stayed at,” Purdy said. “I remember doing that sort of thing.”
“How did it get in there? That’s the kind of story I’d love to find out, but I don’t know if we’ll ever know,” he continued. “If somebody was a teen in the 1950s, they might have passed away by now, or they’re getting pretty old.”
Still to identify are the subjects of two other photos: one school portrait, signed “Sylvia,” depicting a bright-eyed young girl with dark hair cropped above her shoulders and a collared plaid dress, and another of a smiling dark-haired middle-aged woman, torn around the edges in an apparent attempt to crop out the figure beside her.
“I wish we could track down who these belong to, but other than a few people saying they look familiar, we don’t have any leads,” Purdy said.
Folded up inside the wallet was a tattered certificate of completion from the Nassau County 4-H program. The looping script credits Donna Pomeroy with the completion of the basketry program in 1954-55.
The name “Donna” also appears to be scratched into the back of the nameplate on a silver chain-link bracelet that was found beside the wallet, Purdy said.
Using deeds from the Purdy family home, Delaware County Historian Gabrielle Pierce identified the certificate owner as the daughter of Oren Pomeroy and Verna Miller Pomeroy, who lived in the home until 1968.
Cross-referencing the property records with obituaries, Pierce tracked Donna Pomeroy — now 77-year-old Donna Belger — to Kingwood, Texas. A pair of phone numbers listed for her on Whitepages.com were not active as of Friday, Aug. 27.
Verna, a Nassau County native, died in 2004 and Oren, originally from Queens, followed in 2008, according to local obituaries. The couple was survived by Donna and another daughter, Gail Casey, and son, Steven Pomeroy.
The wallet itself, a stamped leather bifold, is inscribed with the name “Delbert Barkman” in clumsy child’s print.
“I’ve been told the Barkmans still live on this road,” Purdy said.
Pierce said her research traced Delbert Barkman, now approximately 72, to the Finger Lakes, where he evidently married and raised a family.
Even if the wallet’s mysteries remain unsolved, Purdy said he was impressed with the community’s response to his quest for clues.
“I think it shows the positive stuff that can come out of a little Facebook group like that, different from the funky political stuff people post,” he said. “There were a lot of people interested to see where it went — I’m still interested to see where it goes.”
Anyone with information related to the bracelet, the wallet or its contents is asked to email delhiwalletinfo@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.