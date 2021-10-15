The temperature was well above average Friday afternoon as about 30 people planted 180 trees and shrubs along the Ouleout Creek in the village of Franklin.
Franklin Central School ninth graders in Mikayla Fowler's living environment class, members of the village board, including Mayor Tom Briggs, and members of the Franklin Rotary planted the trees near the bridge over the Susquehanna River on Otego Street.
The trees planted were part of the Upper Susquehanna Trees for Tribs program, which fortifies stream tributaries. They will act as a buffer for the Ouleout Creek Jay Czerniak, technician at the Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District, said. Hardwood trees and shrubs were planted, he said.
Czerniak said the Ouleout Creek empties into the Susquehanna River, which flows to the Chesapeake Bay and there is an effort to keep the Chesapeake Bay clean, through programs such as Trees for Tribs.
Briggs said the soil and water agency presented the Trees for Tribs program to the village board, which approved planting the trees and shrubs on a village lot along the Ouleout.
He said he then looked for partners to get volunteers and contacted the Franklin Rotary Club and Franklin Central School Superintendent Bonnie Johnson. Fowler said she became interested in the project and volunteered her ninth grade students.
“So, here we have a multi-generational and multi-organization project that will make this area by the creek look nice and it will benefit the environment,” Briggs said.
Fowler said her students visited Animal Adventure Park last week to learn about wildlife conservation, and this week they learned about local conservation issues. On Wednesday, Jessica Moore from the soil and water agency visited her class to discuss why it was important to plant the riparian buffer, Fowler said.
Moore said there were many reasons to plant the buffer, but the most important is to keep the water clean: the trees and shrubs will filter out pollutants before they reach the creek.
She also said the trees and the shade they provide will create a habitat for macroinvertebrates, such as mayflies and stone flies, which will provide food for the fish. She said the shade from the trees will also help keep the creek cool for the fish, and the tree roots will mitigate erosion.
“A lot of these kids know this creek and go fishing here,” Fowler said.
Fowler said by having the students plant the trees, they learn about conservation using hands-on activities. “In a few years when they come home from college and see the trees they planted, they will hopefully be full of pride in knowing they helped their community,” she said.
Prior to planting the trees, Czerniak gave a demonstration on how to plant the trees and shrubs properly. Students worked in groups of two, while others worked alone or with someone.
Fowler told the students whoever planted the most trees would get pizza; she then decided to buy pizza for everyone, as a reward for all of their hard work.
Students Xander Tyrell and Arthur Hilton were on their third tree while others were just starting on their second tree. Hilton said they started in the way back because they didn't think anyone else would want to start there. The pair worked well together, taking turns digging and getting the plants ready to plant. Once the trees were planted, a material that deters grass and weeds from growing was tacked down into the soil, then a tube was placed around the tree.
“The tube is used for multiple reasons,” Czerniak said. “It prevents deer from browsing and it acts like a mini greenhouse. It also protects it from the grass.”
Once the tube is in place, a wooden stake is put through two zipties on the tube and pounded in the ground. The stake was placed on the upriver side of the tube to give it more stability in case of floods, Czerniak said.
In addition to the students planting trees, eight members of the Franklin Rotary Club and members of the village board were there.
Franklin Rotary President Amber Gray said the Rotary is always looking for ways to help the community, and helping the environment is an international cause of the club. She said the club has about 15 members and eight members were there to plant Friday.
Franklin Village Board Member John Wilson said he would like to see the grass between the trees mowed to create a pathway for people to walk and said the site is known for fishing and birdwatching.
In the spring, bare root trees will be also planted on the site, Moore said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.