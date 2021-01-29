ONEONTA — One of the town’s oldest family-owned local businesses got a boost this month with the help of Barstool Sports, a sports-centered blog site based in Massachusetts.
Interskate 88, Oneonta’s source of “family fun since ‘81,” was named one of 200 businesses to receive funds raised by Barstool Sports through its pandemic relief fund launched earlier this month.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy contributed $500,000 of his own money to the Barstool Fund, according to the organization website. To date, Barstool Sports has raised more than $33 million to support businesses across the country affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“What he’s doing for small businesses is incredible,” said Interskate 88 owner Eric Nelson, who said he is not permitted to disclose the skating rink’s portion of the funds raised.
“There’s a misconception out there that without this money, we would have closed,” Nelson said. “That’s not the case. I would not let this business close. It was my parents’ project, and I’d do absolutely whatever it takes to keep it going.”
A South New Berlin native, Nelson is the second generation of Interskate 88’s ownership. His father, Fred, opened the rink in 1981 as a retirement gig after a career in construction, and ran the business with his wife, Donna, until handing the keys off to his son about 20 years ago.
The rink was a family business from the start, Nelson said. His brothers, Todd and Wyatt, helped construct the facility on state Route 23 near the Davenport town line.
“I spent more time here as a kid than at home,” said Nelson, who was in fourth grade when the rink opened.
Fred and Donna, now in their 80s, still assist with the daily operations, Nelson said. He met his wife, Lizette, with whom he now runs the business, while working at the rink.
“She kept me level-headed through this whole thing,” Nelson said.
The rink closed its doors March 17 as the pandemic swept the country, Nelson said, reopening six months later, nearly to the day, on Sept. 18.
“It was a struggle,” Nelson recalled. “I was talking with my wife about possibly finding other means of employment. We didn’t know what we were going to do.”
“Even once we reopened, it was slow,” he continued. An average Saturday might bring 15 birthday parties to the rink, but Nelson said these days they’re lucky if two or three show up.
“This is our busy season,” Nelson said. “This is the time we build up reserves to get us through the rest of the year.”
Nelson said a few of his friends donated their first round of federal stimulus checks to the business, which he used to upgrade pizza storage in the kitchen.
The rink donated pizzas to local first responders and emergency personnel and provided enough food to feed 40 families at Saturday’s Bread, a weekly meal program sponsored by the First United Methodist Church in Oneonta.
“We try to give back as much as we can,” Nelson said.
Nelson said he was taken entirely by surprise when his niece and nephew, Tara and T.J., told him they were entering the business into the Barstool contest.
“It was supposed to be a surprise from the beginning, but there were some questions on the application they needed help with,” Nelson said. “I gave them the information they needed and they took it from there.”
Nelson said he was surprised further still when he got a FaceTime call from Portnoy himself last week, informing him that Interskate 88 was slated to benefit from the national fundraiser.
“I was so surprised that I didn’t know what to say, so I just didn’t answer at first,” he recalled.
Nelson said he answered when Portnoy called a second time, but was still so startled that he forgot his own name when introducing himself.
“Everybody on the internet now knows me as Derek,” Nelson said with a laugh. “I kind of combined his name with mine and that’s what we ended up with.”
Business has picked up considerably since the Barstool announcement went public, Nelson said. His application video and a recording of his FaceTime call with Portnoy are available on the company website.
“It’s been overwhelming, the support we’ve gotten from the community,” Nelson said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
The Pedulla family of Davenport, who are rink-side regulars, said they were thrilled with the news of the fundraiser.
“We come here a lot for the kids,” said Michael Pedulla II, father of three. His youngest, 2-year-old Athena, laced up for the first time Thursday and took a few wobbly laps around the rink with Genevieve Pedulla, the self-described “enthusiastic aunt” from Poughkeepsie.
“This is a unique part of our community, and there’s only one of them,” Michael said. “It’s important to support our small businesses while we have them.”
To give back, Interskate 88 is hosting a fundraiser night Wednesday, Feb. 3. Open skate admission is by donation only from 6 to 8 p.m. with proceeds to benefit the Barstool Fund.
Visit interskate88.com for more information.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
