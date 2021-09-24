A popular autumn event will return this year to the Rogers Environmental Education Center for Columbus Day weekend.
Kids and adults can learn about the "Animals of Halloween" at the center at 2721 state Route 80 in Sherburne from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, for free.
Members of Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center Inc. will dress up as a red fox, Canada goose, shrew, monarch butterfly, an orb weaver spider and a mushroom, and will be spaced out around the trail, Heather Tehan, director of development at the organization, said. They will talk about the animals they are portraying, she said. Children are encouraged to come in costume if they want, a media release said.
“It's about 0.4 miles, from the main parking lot, down half of Spruce Trail, around the east part of Cunningham ice pond, over the bridge and back to the parking lot,” Tehan said.
Pumpkins will line the trail, she said.
“Some pumpkins will be carved by Sherburne-Earlville students, lit and placed on the paved part of the trail,” she said. “Others can be taken home by the visitors to carve or paint themselves.”
According to the media release, cider and donuts will not be available, but families can bring food and use the picnic tables. Fire pits will be lit throughout the main parking lot area and the group encourages families to bring s'mores ingredients with them.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, groups will be limited to 25 people, will walk one way through the trail and everyone will be required to wear masks, Tehan said. Hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be encouraged, the release said. Tours will leave every 30 minutes from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will last 30 minutes, she said. The event was held last year, but only 15 people were allowed on the trail at one time, she said.
“In years past we have had over 200 rotating around in groups to each animal,” Tehan said of the event.
The friends group took over planning the event from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in 2011, she said.
“Last year we added the family photo stop in an autumn theme, where families get their photo taken and we email it to them after the event, all at no charge,” Tehan said.
The photo stop will be at the entrance with the pond.
The nonprofit is in charge of the educational programming, school field trips and events the center holds, while the DEC handles the maintenance of the facility, she said.
“We are not funded by the state in anyway,” Tehan said. “We have to raise our funding through grants, donations and memberships.”
To register for the event, email info@FriendsofRogers.org with a preferred tour time and the center will confirm the time with a return email, the release said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
