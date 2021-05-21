An Oneonta pastry chef and cakemaker is in the running to be named the Greatest Baker.
Ashley Delello, a 2011 Oneonta High School graduate, is in third place in the preliminary round of the competition, held virtually this year amid the pandemic.
Unlike traditional reality TV-style bake-offs, the contest is a judgment of the bakers’ online profiles and placement is determined by public voting.
“Over the past few years, I’ve seen a lot of my friends get into the cooking competitions — I’ve seen them on TV, I saw a kid I went to college with on one of those Snapchat stories for Tastemade, I’ve seen people in magazines — everybody’s having great careers and I’m very happy for them, but for me, not so much,” Delello said. “I wanted to try this competition because I know it’s not real in the sense that we’re cooking and making things and competing against people. It’s nice not to have to be slaving over an oven or a mixer like I did in college.”
Delello advances through the contest by way of people’s choice votes on her online baker’s profile, which details her signature items, best baking secret — buttermilk — and her history in the culinary world.
Delello said her love of baking and all things pastry was inspired by her late great-aunt, Esther Vandermark, who used to babysit her in her early years.
She recalled the pair’s regular walks to procure ingredients from the Main Street dollar store, now no longer in existence.
“By the time I was 5, I was doing everything by myself, except using the oven,” Delello said. “I just loved how when I presented a cake to my family or cookies to my neighbors, they were so happy.”
“When the time came for me to pursue a career, I asked myself, ‘What makes me happy?’” she continued. “The answer is baking.”
Delello enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America, just outside of Poughkeepsie, and earned her associate’s degree in baking and pastry and a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2014.
“They make it more like a real restaurant schedule,” Delello said. “You get maybe six days off at Christmas, three days off at Thanksgiving, no spring break, maybe three weeks of summer, if you’re lucky.”
Delello said she interned at the resort in Pebble Beach, California, between her first and second years in school, working six days a week.
After graduation, Delello worked a number of kitchen jobs, including at the Otesaga Resort in Cooperstown and most recently, as Colgate University’s pastry chef, a position created especially for her, until she was laid off last year amid the pandemic.
Delello then moved back home to live with her grandparents in Oneonta, where she works as a hostess at Bella Michael’s on River Street. She is also in charge of the restaurant’s weekly cake specials, which have recently included carrot cake, German chocolate cake, Black Forest cake, chocolate-covered strawberry cake, and a lemon ricotta cake with whipped blueberry frosting.
“When I look back on life, yeah, I had to move back home, but I’m going to enjoy this time with my grandparents,” she said. “What kid can say they lived with their grandparents in their 20s and did all of this?”
In college, Delello said, she was known as the “ice cream queen,” creating unique frozen delicacies like mascarpone ice cream with blackberry swirl, honey drizzle and graham crackers, and a salted caramel popcorn ice cream, but her latest venture is herb-infused cookies.
“I did a basil cookie with dark chocolate chunks and dried cherries, I did a rosemary cookie with apricot and white chocolate chip,” she said. “A lot of my neighbors tried and liked it, but said they wouldn’t think to put the flavors together. It’s about finding the right balance.”
For Delello, being back home in Oneonta has also brought balance back to her personal life as well.
“I’m not working the long hours almost every day of the week anymore,” she said. “I’m much more mellow being here. It’s nice to finally be able to take a breath.”
In her spare time, Delello films her own baking videos for social media, walking her viewers through the steps and the science behind the perfect pastry. She also bakes birthday and wedding cakes for family, friends and neighbors.
“I get messages all the time. It’s always last-minute,” she said with a laugh. “Sometimes they’re nice enough to throw me a couple bucks, but I usually do it to keep me relevant. It’s fun, but it can get stressful when things don’t work out.”
Delello said she recently dropped a birthday cake just as she reached the final stages of its preparation. Another cake was cooling in the turned-off oven, until her uncle unwittingly turned it on to preheat for dinner.
“It happens. I rolled with it,” she said.
Delello said she hopes to see a combination bakery and brewery on her horizons.
“I love beer, and you can actually use the leftover mash from brewing to bake with,” she said. “I dream when I walk around town: ‘This place would be a good place for a brewery, or a bakery, or both.’”
If she wins the title of Greatest Baker, Delello said, she’ll be featured in a spread in Bake from Scratch magazine and receive $20,000 and a year’s supply of Stuffed Puffs chocolate-filled marshmallows.
“Maybe I’ll pass them out to everyone who votes for me,” she said. “If I make it all the way through, voting goes until July 1. If not, I’ll get knocked out whichever round I don’t make enough votes.”
Voting for the Top 10 is open until May 27, and voting for the Top 5 is open until June 3. Voting will be reset at the quarterfinal, semifinal and final rounds, and one winner from each group will advance to the next round. The Greatest Baker will be determined by public vote July 1.
Visit greatestbaker.com/2021/ashley-delello to vote daily.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.