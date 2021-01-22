On the Bright Side: Local farm dog is national champ

A small-town dog is making a national name for herself.
Bindi, a 5-year-old Australian shepherd, or Aussie, working on Silver Spoon Dairy in Garrattsville, was recently named Farm Dog of the Year by the American Farm Bureau. According to a Jan. 11 press release, the bureau launched the contest three years ago, and Bindi, the 2021 grand prize winner, was selected from 90 nominees.
The contest, the release states, “celebrates farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers to produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America.” Bindi’s victory came with a prize pack from contest sponsor Nestle Purina Petcare, and $5,000.
Nominations, the release said, are considered by “a panel of judges with expertise in the pet care industry, veterinary medicine and communications.” Criteria, it continues, includes “the dog’s helpfulness to the farmer and his or her family, playfulness and (the dog’s) role in making life better on and off the farm.” To compete, Farm Bureau members submitted written, video and photo accounts of their canine contestants.
Sonja Galley, Bindi’s 34-year-old owner and a New York Farm Bureau member, said this was the dog’s first nomination, though she’s long been proving her usefulness. Bindi, she said, is about 45 pounds and looks out from the heterochromatic (different colored) eyes typical of her breed.
“She’s always behind me; I never have to worry, ‘Where’s the dog?’,” Galley said. “Bindi is an Aussie, which is an American-made breed developed by ranchers for the purpose of working livestock, so she does what she was created to do — she moves cows from A to B and, because we’re a dairy farm, that’s what we need on a daily basis. There’s been a lot of training involved, but she’s always been around livestock.”
Galley said she began the nomination process in August 2020 and learned of Bindi’s recognition in September. Together with her parents, Sonja manages the 60-head Otsego County dairy farm. The Galleys, she said, have been working the centuries-old farm since the early 1970s.
Bindi, Galley said, is the youngest dog to claim the contest’s top honor and the first from a dairy farm.
Though earning Farm Dog of the Year acknowledges Bindi as “a vital part of the family and the family’s work,” Galley said, it was a specific act that prompted her nomination.
“This past spring, I had a group of animals that I needed to sort one out of in a pen,” Galley said. “I didn’t purposely take (Bindi) with me, but I knew she was around, because she’s always close by. I walked in the pen and one of cows came after me and knocked me to the ground … and wouldn’t let me get up, so I called for Bindi to come move the animals away from me and she did. She saved me from getting hurt, and that’s why I nominated her. She did exactly what she needed to do.”
Bindi puts her training to work even when not on the farm, Galley said.
“Aussies are highly intelligent, loyal and fast learners, but are not suitable pets for everyone,” she said. “They require physical exercise and mental enrichment on a daily basis. They won’t be content to lay on the couch all day during the week and then be satisfied with a hike Saturday morning.
“I work with Otsego County 4 H-ers, with the dog program, so we do classes in good weather and we do obedience, agility and showmanship,” Galley, a member of the state’s 4-H Dog Advisory Committee, continued. “(Bindi) is one of my demo dogs, so if I need to demonstrate a skill, she’ll be the dog I use to do that, or if a kid needs to get their dog to do something, I can have them do it with Bindi first, so they get the feel of what it looks like. She works that way, too.”
Galley said, beyond being a “great honor,” she hopes the recognition fosters connection.
“It’s a good opportunity for consumers and farmers to find a commonality,” she said. “In this day and age, not a lot of people have grandparents or parents who grew up on farm, so there’s a disconnect, but just about everybody has a good dog story, so we can come together from that point. Even though she’s highly trained to do specific tasks, she still steals food off the counter; she’s still a dog that can be a little naughty, and that’s endearing to a lot of people.”
Though Galley said she’s “not really sure” how she plans to spend the prize money, she hopes that, too, can provide enrichment.
“I’d like to do some educational seminars, to improve my knowledge and skills,” she said, “and I’m sure I’ll let her go to Brandow’s (Feed & Seed) and have a little bit of fun finding a treat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.