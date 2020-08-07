A group of Oneonta parents, community members and former residents is seeking to diversify classroom art supplies throughout Oneonta this fall.
Organizers from the Oneonta for Equality group on Facebook formed the Oneonta Crayon Project to raise $1,450 to cover the purchase of Crayola’s new “Colors of the World” crayon sets for every Oneonta student K-2.
Crayola launched its new multicultural crayon set last month, in time for the upcoming school year.
The 24 new crayons, with names such as “medium almond,” “deep golden” and “very light rose,” are designed to represent over 40 skin tones across the world, the company said in a statement. The crayons are available in packs of 24 and 32, the latter of which includes eight traditional crayons for eye and hair colors. Color names are listed in English, Spanish and French.
“With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance,” said Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele. “We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves.”
“It’s amazing that kids don’t have to worry about what color is closest anymore when they draw their families,” said Oneonta resident Susan Szczepanski, who is helping to lead the fundraising effort.
The fundraiser was inspired by a similar effort for the Cortland City School District, according to Cortland resident Varya McCaslin-Doyle, whose coworker started the original fundraiser.
As a member of the Oneonta for Equality Facebook group, which was formed in response to the May killing of George Floyd, McCaslin-Doyle, an Oneonta native, said she “wasn’t aware of the ways some of the students don’t feel represented in school.”
“It was just heartbreaking that they don’t feel comfortable and safe,” she said.
“From my own experiences, especially watching my nieces draw our family, it’s always the same crayon because nothing else could compare to our skin,” said Szczepanski, who claims Peruvian and Polish ancestry. “They’d just use a pen and everyone was just a stick figure because there weren’t colors to represent us.”
Szczepanski’s nieces, 9-year-old Amyah, 7-year-old Alecia and 4-year-old Aalyah, said they were excited to finally be able to draw themselves and their family members “the right colors.”
Amyah picked out the “extra deep rose” crayon to draw herself, while Alecia chose “hazel eyes” to match her skin and Aalyah settled on “brown hair” for hers.
Szczepanski’s children, 2-year-old Emma and 5-year-old Aydin, who will start kindergarten in the fall, chose “light medium golden” and “medium golden,” respectively.
“I think it’s beautiful for kids to be able to pick out their colors,” Szczepanski said. “I want everyone to feel that same confidence.”
Visit bit.ly/oneontacrayonproject to donate to the fundraiser.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.