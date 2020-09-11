On the Bright Side: Local Red Cross volunteers help in floods, fires

Two Otsego County residents have been among the thousands of Red Cross volunteers deploying across the county this summer to help victims of recent crises.
Oneonta resident Don Lamanna and Gilbertsville's Chris Sadlocha are both in quarantine at home after two weeks in the field helping people.
Lamanna, 70, worked setting up shelters in New Orleans, helping people displaced by Hurricane Laura, which hit southwest Louisiana in late August.
Sadlocha, 67, worked setting up shelters in the Santa Cruz area of northern California for people displaced by wildfires.
"We went out the same day. I think it was Aug. 23," Lamanna said. "I spoke with him briefly and he said, 'I'm going west.' I said, 'I'm going south, I will talk with you when we get back.'"
Lamanna is also the coordinator for Red Cross volunteers in the region; he said he has about eight people in Otsego and Delaware counties whom he sends out for local emergencies.
Both men got involved as Red Cross volunteers about the same time, in 2017, not long after their retirements. Lamanna was a fire captain with the city of Oneonta for about 30 years. Sadlocha was an elementary school teacher at Laurens Central School for 37 years.
"I was retired and just sitting around," Lamanna said. "I said to myself, 'I can still do stuff. I have skills that can still be useful.'"
In 2017, Lamanna said he was watching the news during hurricane season when three hurricanes — Harvey in Texas, Irma in Florida and Maria in Puerto Rico — brought major damage to the United States. He volunteered with the Red Cross soon afterward.
Sadlocha starting volunteering about the same time; he deployed to Houston in the Harvey aftermath, his first time helping out of state. He said a friend has been recruiting him for years to get involved with the Red Cross, but he did not commit until after his retirement from Laurens in 2015.
"Knowing I tend to go off the deep end once I get involved, I told him I wanted to wait until I had the time," he said. "He kept asking me, and I finally told him, 'when the opportunity arises, I will look into it.' Well, he called my bluff. There was an upcoming disaster relief class in Oneonta, so I signed up for it."
Both men said they have gone out about twice a year on two-week deployments, which are coordinated and paid for by the Red Cross.
"We make ourselves available on a digital calendar and if a disaster comes up and an administrator determines someone with my qualifications is needed and I am available ... I go," Sadlocha said.
"Typically, they want us to get on a plane within 24 hours," he said. "They want us to commit for at least two weeks."
Although the need for help has not decreased during the coronavirus pandemic, the Red Cross playbook has had to change to protect its volunteers and the people they are helping. In addition to the quarantines upon returning home, there is greater focus put on protective equipment and in keeping shelter users safe, both men said. On Lamanna's trip, for instance, he set up a shelter in a Hyatt hotel, where families could take refuge by themselves, rather than live temporarily in a larger community space, such as a convention center.
Both men said the job is tough some days, especially when they are helping victims who are suffering from loss of life around them or from the loss of their homes. However, both said they are trained to keep going during the tough times to provide the best help possible.
"We draw on each other, the other volunteers," Lamanna said. "We have to show calm, because we want to help people stay calm."
"We try to maintain a quote-unquote professional distance," Sadlocha said. "We show compassion and empathy for folks in a disaster, but we also maintain or should maintain a little bit of distance.
"It is pointed out to us that if we get too close during this time, then the evacuee or victim can suffer another loss when we leave," he said.
Still, the ability to help people in need is an amazing feeling, both men said.
"When we were in Santa Cruz, people were leaving the shelter saying what a great experience they had," Sadlocha said. "If they're leaving an evacuation shelter and they are saying how awesome it is, then that is really heart warming."
"I have been helping people all my life," Lamanna said. "I just wanted to find a way to keep doing it."
Both men said they will finish quarantine, take a short break and then make themselves available again.
"Any time I am available and they call, I go," Lamanna said.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com ot 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.