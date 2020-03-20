Richfield Springs 12th-grader Victor Gelfuso was named New York state champion at last week’s American Legion Constitution Oratorical Scholarship Contest.
Gelfuso, a Teen Talk columnist for The Daily Star, won the state championship in Albany on March 14 and is scheduled to compete in the national finals next month in Indiana.
Sponsored by the American Legion, the competition has been held annually since 1938, according to the organization.
“A lot of the programs try to promote knowledge of the Constitution among students,” Gelfuso said.
Gelfuso said he had to deliver an eight to 10-minute speech about an aspect of the U.S. Constitution with an emphasis on citizen participation in government.
He said he wrote the speech in September, months ahead of the competition, and it took him a month to memorize.
“I competed last year and I could have used the same speech, but I was kind of sick of it at that point,” he said.
Gelfuso’s speech, entitled “Hope and Goodness from Word and Duty,” explored the philosophical elements of government, drawing from the influence of ancient Greek and Roman philosophy and Medieval theology, the teachings of philosophers John Locke and Jean-Jacques Rousseau and the writings of French political writer Alexis de Tocqueville.
In his speech, Gelfuso discussed social contract theory, a philosophical product of the Age of Enlightenment that posits the legitimacy of the state’s authority over the individual.
“It is from this social contract that we receive our rights to due process, trial by jury, protection by the law, voting, and the right to resist a tyrannical government,” Gelfuso wrote. “Correspondingly, it is from the social contract that the government reserves the right to levy taxes, require citizens to register for Selective Service, summon jurors, and suspend certain civil liberties of those who break society’s laws.”
“I’m really interested in that stuff,” said Gelfuso, adding that he plans to study philosophy at Siena College in the fall.
“Winning this contest is really going to help with this,” he said.
Gelfuso was awarded a $6,000 scholarship for winning the state competition, and more scholarships are awarded at each level, he said. “The American Legion is a really generous organization.”
“The goodness of America is what gave us our Constitution and the goodness of America is what we rely on to keep it,” Gelfuso wrote in the final lines of his speech. “It is this goodness that makes America worth living for, worth fighting for, and indeed worth dying for.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
