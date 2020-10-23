ROXBURY — A makeshift pumpkin patch sprang up seemingly overnight in the outfield of Finley J. Shepard Memorial Field at Roxbury Central School, yielding more than 100 pumpkins for the students to pick from Thursday, Oct. 22.
“It’s not the same as our regular trip to the pumpkin patch, which we couldn’t do this year because of COVID, but it’s still a lot of fun,” said Erin Lyke, a special education teacher and president of the Roxbury PTSA. “Let’s not think about what we can’t do, let’s think about what we can do.”
The PTSA, which sponsored the activity, purchased 105 pumpkins from Buck’s Pumpkin Patch in Jefferson, which delivered them to the school free of charge, Lyke said. Roxbury farmer Cindy Whitney provided pumpkins for fifth- and sixth-grade students to take home.
Students in grades pre-K through 4 came out class by class to the baseball field behind the playground, where the pumpkins were spread out as if they had grown there.
“The only rule is you have to carry it yourself,” Lyke told the students as they lined up at the edge of the field.
Some students pounced on the closest pumpkin they could find, but for others, picking a pumpkin was a scrupulous process — pondering the gourd’s roundness, inspecting the stem, examining the surface for bumps and scratches, and finding just the right shade of orange.
The students briefly pulled down their face masks to enjoy fall-themed snacks and apple cider, also sponsored by the PTSA.
“We’re trying to keep it positive — what can we do different?” Lyke said. “Maybe we’ll make this a new tradition.”
