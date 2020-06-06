On the Bright Side: Man finishes Susquehanna paddling trek for vital cause

A Pennsylvania man who began a Susquehanna River journey in Cooperstown has completed his trek.
Jeff Loeffler, a restaurant owner from St. Marys, Pennsylvania, paddled the 444 miles from Otsego Lake to the Chesapeake Bay in Havre De Grace, Maryland to raise money for Stop Soldier Suicide.
Loeffler said he wanted to raise $11,100, or $25 per mile, but he was afraid his efforts would be hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. However, he ended up getting close to his goal, raising about $9,500, during the trip.
“We got a lot of donations from your area,” Loeffler told The Daily Star in a text message Friday, June 5. “It has been incredible.”
Loeffler began his trip Friday, May 1, and wrapped it up two weeks later, Friday, May 15. He said the river ran faster than he had calculated, because of floods and fast-moving water. The start of the journey was particularly brisk, he said, after heavy rains in Cooperstown. Loeffler said he was told it was a colder than average May, throughout the region, too.
Loeffler said he is still hopeful he can raise the full amount. He said the reception he has gotten has been amazing.
Loeffler rented some equipment for his trip locally, too, getting a kayak from Canoe & Kayak Rentals and Sales in Portlandville. Loeffler left a good review for the business on Facebook, too.
“I need to publicly thank Brent Baysinger Canoe & Kayak Rentals and Sales,” Loeffler wrote. “This guy has been fantastic over the past year in helping plan out our first leg of the trip. He’s been more than supportive of Kayak For Heroes and Stop Soldier Suicide. He has tons of experience and a true passion for the river. This second generation owner of a family owned small business is the perfect example of why we need to support small businesses in our local communities.
Loeffler said he was given great support along the trip, and although he canceled many events because of the pandemic, he ended up meeting many media and local people along the way.
Loeffler said a secondary reason he wanted to do the trip was to highlight the beautiful tourism in the region.
In addition to Canoe & Kayak, he highlighted several other river businesses during his journey. And he had especially positive things to say about the Southern Tier.
Loeffler said he had been a day paddler previous to his two weeks on the Susquehanna, but he was inspired by the cause of soldier suicide.
According to a 2019 report from the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, more than 6,000 veterans have died from suicide each year from 2005 to 2017. An average of 17 veterans took their own lives every day in 2017, the report said, and veterans die from suicide at a rate of 1.5 times higher than non-veterans.
Stop Soldier Suicide, a nonprofit organization in North Carolina, was started in 2010 by three Army veterans. According to the organization’s website, it helps veterans with mental health, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury referrals; emergency financial aid; housing assistance; alternative therapies; post-service training and other services. Go to www.stopsoldiersuicide.org for more information or to bit.ly/KayakForHeroes to donate to Loeffler’s fundraiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.