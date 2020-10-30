An Oneonta woman has found a way to COVID-proof trick or treating.
Sara O'Brien, 50, said she plans to unveil her dragon candy chute Saturday, Oct. 31, as a way to give out candy at her Linden Avenue house.
O'Brien told The Daily Star on Friday, Oct. 30, that she got the idea when thinking about how much her granddaughters love Halloween.
"Oh, boy," O'Brien said. "It was just one of those crazy things.
"I have two little granddaughters and so much has been canceled this year," she said. "They love Halloween, so I was thinking of ways I could still give out candy.
"At first I just had a PVC pipe and I was thinking maybe I can use the tube for something," she said.
O'Brien said she told her daughter about the idea and that led them to a Google search for more ideas.
"People keep coming up with creative ways to do things," O'Brien said.
Inspired by other people's projects, O'Brien said she started looking at how she could turn the pipe into something Halloween-themed.
"My youngest granddaughter, Olivia, loves dragons," she said. "So I started thinking, 'maybe I can make the pipe the dragon's mouth?'"
O'Brien said she sketched a rough draft of the project, still not completely sure if she was going to actually make anything.
"I posted that on Facebook for fun and people got excited," she said, "so I just kept it going."
O'Brien said she bought a PVC pipe from the hardware store, but most of the rest of the dragon has been built with materials she found in the garage, including cardboard and Styrofoam. The dragon's head was done with layers of paper-mache.
"It was just stuff I had lying around," she said. "I found some pool noodles in the garage. I don't know where we even got those, because we don't have a pool. I used them as part of the wings along with some cardboard."
O'Brien said the entire dragon — "P.S., her name is Sophie," she said — is about six feet long and eight feet wide at its wingspan. She worked on the project for about two weeks and while she said she is happy with the way it looks, it also makes her happy to think she can give out candy from a safe distance and help her granddaughters and other kids have a fun Halloween.
"It is all together now," she said. "I just have to set it up."
Her granddaughters have yet to see the full display, but O'Brien said they were nonchalant about the early models.
"We do a lot of crafts," she said, "so they were like, 'oh, yeah, there's a dragon's head in the corner.'"
A nurse who stopped working to battle cancer, O'Brien has written two books, "The Bald Headed, Tattooed, Motorcycle Mama's Devotional Guide: For Women Battling Cancer & Those Who Love Them," and "Everyday Jesus."
"It is shocking to me, because I hate to write," she said. However, both books were projects she said she felt compelled to do, daily devotionals about the joy of living.
Go to www.saranelsonobrien.com to see more about O'Brien's work.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.