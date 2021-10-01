A new book describes how a whole neighborhood in the city of Oneonta was moved over a series railroad tracks during the winter of 1913-1914.
Author Jim Loudon said he became interested in writing his book, titled “The Box Car Settlement: Oneonta's Lost Neighborhood,” after giving a talk at the Swart-Wilcox House. He said Norma Slawson showed him a photograph of one of the homes being moved.
“I had heard about the neighborhood being moved, but I didn't know how,” he said. “Then I saw the picture and wanted to know more.”
Loudon said it is his sixth published book, and he has written three others about the history of railroads in Otsego County.
The Albany and Susquehanna Railroad decided to build its primary shop facilities and roundhouse in Oneonta in 1870 because it was halfway between Binghamton and Albany, Loudon said. In 1870, the A&S was leased by the Delaware and Hudson Canal Company, which later became the Delaware and Hudson Railroad, the book said.
“It was the largest roundhouse in the world,” Loudon said. “In 1993, they tore down what was left of it.”
To build the shop facilities and supply them with employees, the railroad company needed lots of workers and those workers needed housing, so a settlement was built, he said. The railroad contracted with H. A. Fonda to design the settlement for the workers in the swamp adjacent to the shop facilities, Loudon said.
Fonda placed a namesake avenue through his property that connected River Street and Chestnut Street, which was called The Turnpike in the 1870s, the book said. Fonda's proposed settlement created North, Ash, Williams and Lake streets, the book said.
“The railroad paid the workers to build their own homes, but they retained ownership of the house,” Loudon said.
Workers built 24 of the 29 planned homes and lived in them with their families, he said. Each house was two stories, with three bedrooms upstairs and a living room, kitchen and dining room downstairs, he said. The dimensions of the homes were 18-feet-by-24-feet, he said. A 10-foot-high and 1,600-foot-long fence was built along the east side of the neighborhood, and with the Chestnut Street bluff, the community was isolated from the rest of the village.
Loudon said the neighborhood received a bad reputation with gambling and drinking, and there was reportedly a brothel on Williams Street. It got so bad that the city asked the state Health Department to condemn the neighborhood in 1913, he said.
There were 29 people living in the houses who would have no place to live if it weren't for dairy farmer William Bailey on River Street, who decided to buy the homes at $75 apiece and move them in January 1914.
Loudon said Bailey was a true entrepreneur — a successful dairy farmer who also owned his own creamery and bottling plant. Bailey offered the homes to the people who were living in them and took off from the purchase price if the people dug their own foundations, he said.
“About half of the people were able to get their homes back,” Loudon said. “Others moved away.”
The homes were moved to Fonda and Van Woert avenues, West Broadway, and Miller, River, Boylston and Duane streets, the book said.
“The hardest part was that there were eight railroad tracks the houses had to go over,” Loudon said.
Bailey used skids, chains and a steamroller to move each house, he said.
One of the houses moved is the current home of Robert Bailey, William's grandson, who provided a lot of information about the move for the book, Loudon said. He also was able to do research at the Huntington Memorial Library, which has atlases of the city, Oneonta City Hall and other locations, he said. Copies of the letter condemning the neighborhood, maps and pictures of the Bailey family are included in the book.
Of the 24 homes that were moved, only two have been torn down, Loudon said. Pictures of some of the homes are in the back of the book, so people can see how they have changed over the years.
Copies of Loudon's book can be bought at the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main Street in Oneonta, or by emailing Loudon at jimrails44@gmail.com
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.